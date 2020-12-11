Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

China Unicom, Huawei trumpet '5G Capital' project achievements

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

SHANGHAI – At the China Unicom Beijing Branch and Huawei 5G Capital Press Conference, the two parties announced the achievements of the 5G Capital innovation project with the theme of "Smarter, Together". They also launched "5G Capital Cube" together with industry partners such as Yitong Century, and Tencent Games to build E2E network capabilities and a win-win ecosystem.

Mr. Yang Lifan, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing Branch, Mr. Wang Chuanbao, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing Branch, Mr. Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei's 5G Product Line, Mr. Liu Wei, Deputy General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of EASTONE CREATIVE, and Mr. Fu Yabin, Cloud Game Technology Operation Leader of Tencent Games, delivered keynote speeches on the 5G Capital.

Mr. Miao Shouye, Director of 5G Co-construction and Sharing Working Group of China Unicom, Mr. Chi Yongsheng, Deputy Director of China Unicom Research Institute, Mr. Tang Xiongyan, a Chief Scientist of China Unicom Network Technology Research Institute, Mr. Chen Chuanfei, President of Huawei's DIS Product Line, and Mr. Zhou Yi, Director of Huawei's China Carrier Wireless Network & Cloud Core Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept participated in the 5G Capital Cube launch ceremony.

Smarter, Together
As the capital of China, Beijing maintains significant political status and has high requirements on user experience, environmental standards, and network reliability. With a focus on building core capabilities and enabling various industries, China Unicom Beijing has conducted fruitful innovations and practice all the way starting from the activation of China's first 5G base station deployed in Haidian District in 2018 to the official launch of the 5G slice operation platform this year. With the continuous progress, China Unicom Beijing Branch's understanding of 5G is growing deeper and deeper.

At the press conference, Mr. Yang Lifan, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing Branch, said, "Looking back on the journey, we always adhere to the spirit of progress, innovation, and science. We build core capabilities based on networks, technologies, and platforms to achieve excellence in business, technology, and quality. In addition, internal maintenance, optimization, and sharing are always in place. Together with equipment vendors and industry partners, we have built E2E network capabilities and a win-win ecosystem, providing our users with the best 5G experience and services."

Mr. Yang Peng, Deputy General Manager of the Network Department of China Unicom Beijing Branch, Mr. Xiao Rui, Deputy General Manager of the Network Optimization Center & 5G Innovation Center of China Unicom Beijing Branch, and Mr. Xu Rui, Deputy General Manager of the Digitalization Department of China Unicom Beijing Branch explained how to build core 5G capabilities of China Unicom Beijing Branch in terms of network, technology, and platform. They also showcased the network capabilities and operation platform for the 5G Capital at multiple landmarks, such as the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing Financial Street, and Beijing Long Distance Telephone Bureau. Based on the network capabilities and platform, industry partners elaborated on how to enable various businesses such as smart construction sites, video compression, and cloud gaming.

"5G changes the society, and new businesses pose higher requirements on network services. Networks alone are not products. How to provide perceivable services requires us to promote the development of and collaboration in the industry ecosystem. Specifically, we need to develop one-click networks, all-round ecosystem cooperation, extensive market operation, one-stop management services, and one CT/IT system to integrate various industries in a new ecosystem," highlighted Mr. Wang Chuanbao, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom Beijing. "We will continue to focus on platforms, technologies, and networks, while joining hands with industry parties to enable diversified smart services."

5G Capital, Joint Innovation
2020 is the first year of 5G operation, with quality as a major indicator. How to enable 5G to enter thousands of households and industries in Beijing has become a key challenge. In the past six months, China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have built a superior 5G network by implementing the 5G Capital joint innovation project (6 innovative solutions + value monetization of 4 smart services + 2 showcase projects). The two parties also invited partners to engage in the implementation and development of use cases, laying a solid foundation for the 5G industry in Beijing. These actions helped improve the 5G E2E model from applications to terminals, networks, and businesses, transforming Beijing into a global 5G benchmark.

In terms of user experience, both parties are committed to building high-quality experience showcases at landmarks such as the Beijing Financial Street, Beijing Capital International Airport, and Beijing Daxing International Airport. Additionally, they worked with industry partners to empower industry applications such as smart campuses, smart construction sites, smart healthcare, smart venues, and smart education. In terms of innovative solutions, they provided outdoor and indoor Gigabit experience and helped promote industry applications by using a unified cloud platform and E2E slices this year. Downlink Carrier Aggregation, Super Uplink, and Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO have been verified on live networks and achieved considerable benefits. These cutting-edge technologies are helping China Unicom Beijing explore business boundaries.

Mr. Ritchie Peng, President of Huawei's 5G Product Line, indicated, "We will continue to cooperate with China Unicom Beijing to enhance the operation efficiency of Beijing, digitalizing the entire city with 5G innovations. We are happy to work with China Unicom Beijing and industry partners to continuously explore technologies, standards, ecosystems, and business models, unleashing the potential of the 5G Capital and creating a healthy 5G ecosystem to achieve connectivity of everything."

For more details, Please visit: https://www.huawei.com/minisite/mbbf2020/en/

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE