Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

China releases 700MHz for 5G

News Analysis Robert Clark 4/3/2020
Comment (0)

New entrant China Broadcast Network (CBN) has finally acquired its slice of 700MHz, but it is still seeking partners to help build its 5G business.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) approved the repurposing of the former analog broadcast spectrum for mobile communications on April 1.

CBN has exclusive rights to the much-coveted band, having been awarded 80MHz with its 5G license last June.

Announcing the decision, the MIIT declared the domestic industry had now formed a "relatively complete" industry chain for 700MHz. That may be true for vendors but it is not the case for the sole service provider.

Table 1: China 5G spectrum allocation

Operator Assigned spectrum Total Shared spectrum
China Mobile 2515-2675MHz 160MHz
China Mobile 4800-4900MHz 100MHz
China Telecom 3400-3500MHz 100MHz 3300-3400MHz (indoor)
China Unicom 3500-3600MHz 100MHz 3300-3400 MHz (indoor)
China Broadcast Network 703-798MHz 80MHz 3300-3400 MHz (indoor)
China Broadcast Network 4.9GHz (trial) TBC
Source: MIIT

CBN, with income of around $11 billion from cable TV services, lacks the financial scale to build a national network and compete against three big telco incumbents.

It has business partners such as Alibaba and financial group Citic, but to have any chance of surviving it will need to take some on fresh shareholders as China Unicom has done.

It also needs a telco ally to help share the rollout cost, estimated to be at least 60 billion yuan (US$8.5 billion).

China Mobile is the obvious choice. Apart from being the only operator without a partner, China Mobile has also been assigned 4.9GHz spectrum. CBN has been running trials in that band since early this year.

China Mobile chairman Yang Jie acknowledged during the company's recent results announcement that the two companies had had discussions.

CBN has also been linked to utility giant State Grid, which has aspirations in digital energy services and to run its own private 5G network. It also offers 2.9 million potential cellsite locations.

CBN's immediate problem is to clear the frequencies of existing broadcasters.

The investment required to migrate existing broadcast services away from the analog band would total more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), tech website DoNews reported.

The costs are to be borne by those occupying the spectrum, not CBN.

But even though this week's decision will accelerate the process, it will take some time. It is not clear how much is currently available.

The MIIT said the release of the 700MHz band was essential to ensure China's 5G was supported in low, medium and high spectrum bands.

With its broad propagation capability, the newly available spectrum would aid in wide-area coverage and support massive device connections, MIIT said.

For more on this topic, see:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE