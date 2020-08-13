Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

China Mobile reports more than 70M 5G users

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 8/13/2020
Comment (0)

China Mobile said it recorded 70.2 million 5G users by the end of June 2020, although the figure is still a drop in the ocean compared to its overall mobile subscriber numbers.

No escape: The boss can track you down even on the roof of the world, as China Mobile has connected Mount Everest to its 5G network. (Source: Photo by Kalle Kortelainen on Unsplash)
No escape: The boss can track you down even on the roof of the world, as China Mobile has connected Mount Everest to its 5G network. (Source: Photo by Kalle Kortelainen on Unsplash)

The Chinese operator has a total mobile subscriber base of 947 million. At 760 million, by far the majority are 4G subscribers.

It said it has now deployed 188,000 5G basestations in over 50 cities in China – and even connected Mount Everest with 5G.

In the first half of 2020, it also signed a 5G co-construction and sharing agreement with China Broadcasting Network Corporation.

Rival consoles
Rival operator China Unicom did not appear to provide a figure for 5G subscribers to date, although it did say it had added 150,000 5G basestations in the first half of the year in collaboration with network-sharing partner China Telecom.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The operator has 310 million mobile subscribers in total, of which 239 million are 4G users.

China Unicom said it has deployed a total of 210,000 5G basestations to date, of which it built more than 100,000, and provides coverage in 50 cities.

It aims to have 300,000 5G basestations in service by the end of 2020. The operator also said capital expenditure amounted to RMB25.8 billion (US$3.7 billion) for the first six months.

Home's best
The Chinese market is a significant one in terms of 5G development, in part because of its huge size and also because it is home to leading 5G vendor Huawei.

As China-based vendors find doors are being shut to them in 5G markets around the world, their home market will become increasingly important.

As Chinese companies see overseas markets contract, the domestic arena looks a lot shinier. (Source: Ywoel Hu8ejeal / CC BY-SA)
As Chinese companies see overseas markets contract, the domestic arena looks a lot shinier. (Source: Ywoel Hu8ejeal / CC BY-SA)

In terms of their respective business performances in the first half of the year, both operators were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Mobile said operating revenue increased by just 0.1% to RMB389.9 billion ($56 billion), while EBITDA fell 3.6% year-on-year to RMB145.7 billion ($21 billion).

China Unicom said revenue increased 4% to RMB138.3 billion ($20 billion), although EBITDA fell 0.1% to RMB49.45 billion ($7.1 billion).

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE