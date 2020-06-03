Charter's Spectrum Mobile starts hawking Samsung's 5G phones

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Spectrum Mobile is now carrying Samsung's premium new 5G-enabled phones, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, at Spectrum stores nationwide, online at SpectrumMobile.com and by calling (855) 251-3375. Customers with Spectrum Mobile's $45/monthly unlimited data plan can use the phones to access 5G service at no additional cost in select cities nationwide. Additionally, for a limited time Spectrum Mobile customers who trade in their existing phone and buy a Galaxy S20 series phone will receive a $200 credit.

As of today, Spectrum Mobile's 5G service offers high-band, hyper-fast millimeter wave coverage in dense urban pockets of select cities, including New York, Charlotte, Dallas and Los Angeles, with coverage areas expanding throughout 2020 using high-band and low-band spectrum. Spectrum Mobile customers with 5G-enabled phones will seamlessly connect to the best available network – Spectrum Wi-Fi, 5G or 4G LTE – depending on location. Maps of current Spectrum Mobile coverage areas are available at SpectrumMobile.com.

Spectrum Mobile partnered with Samsung to offer Samsung's new line 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 series phones. The Galaxy S20 introduces an entirely new camera system—powered by AI and with Samsung's biggest image sensor yet—to bring out the best in every image and every moment.

Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

No long-term contracts.

Free nationwide talk and text, including calling to Canada and Mexico.

All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.

Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost on select phones.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

Bring your own device "BYOD" on select models to make switching simple.

Charter Communications