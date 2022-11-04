Sign In Register
5G

Charter's Spectrum Mobile adds Orbic flip phone to device lineup

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/11/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Today, Spectrum Mobile announced a partnership with U.S. smartphone manufacturer Orbic to add the Journey V 4G LTE flip phone to its lineup of devices. The Orbic Journey V is an easy-to-use mobile flip phone with web-browsing capability, texting and camera for under $100. Customers can pair the Journey V with Spectrum Mobile's converged mobile broadband service, which includes access to the best networks, By the Gig plans starting at $14/month and unlimited talk and texting, for the best value in mobile*.

The Orbic Journey V is a classic flip phone, featuring a well-spaced keypad, a long-lasting 1400 mAh battery, a 2.8-inch internal color display screen that supports text font adjustment, a 1.77-inch external display that shows messages and notifications, and a front-facing 2 megapixel camera. The phone also connects to the internet via a built-in web browser.

The Orbic Journey V is available from Spectrum Mobile for $95.99 or $4/month for 24 months – with 0% interest on device payment plans – and customers can take advantage of Spectrum's $100 trade-in credit for qualified devices. Additionally, the Journey V pairs perfectly with Spectrum Mobile's By the Gig data plan for $14/Gig, and as an option for customers who want to combine a flip phone with Spectrum's multiline pricing on Unlimited data plans, starting at $29.99/month for two or more lines. All plans include access to Spectrum's converged WiFi, internet and cellular delivering the fastest overall data speeds**; access to nationwide 5G at no extra cost; unlimited talk and texting; and no added taxes, fees or contracts – for a potential monthly savings of up to 60% off customers' existing mobile bills***.

*Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

**Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

*** Savings based on 2-line comparison of unlimited plans among major national carriers as of 09/2021; prepaid excluded; data usage limits vary by carrier. Spectrum Internet required. Services not available in all areas. Restrictions apply. ©2021 Charter Communications.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

