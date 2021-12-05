Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Charter to start first CBRS market buildout in 2021

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/12/2021
Comment (0)

Charter plans to build out its first CBRS network in a yet-unnamed market by the end of this year, with a focus on dense, high-usage areas, Tom Rutledge, Charter's president and CEO, said today at MoffettNathanson's 8th Annual Media & Communications Summit.

Charter, which put up $465 million for 210 CBRS priority access licenses, already has a good sense of where it will need to put its radios. "We know where the traffic is already," Rutledge said. "We know where to put the CBRS radios to get the maximum offload capability."

Spectrum Mobile added 300,000 lines in Q1 2021, ending the period with 2.67 million. (Image source: Charter Communications)
Spectrum Mobile added 300,000 lines in Q1 2021, ending the period with 2.67 million.
(Image source: Charter Communications)

Once CBRS is lit up in that first yet-to-be-revealed market, Charter intends to develop a "practical model" that tells the company how best to move and offload traffic appropriately before expanding its rollouts, he added.

As reported by Light Reading, Charter has already been exploring the contours of a mobile network in cities such as Dallas, New York and Orlando.

Rutledge also stressed that the availabilily of dual SIM handsets will play a role in timing how CBRS traffic offload will help reduce MVNO-related costs. "It's a number of years yet before you get the full benefit of the CBRS offload strategy," he predicted. Charter has previously discussed plans to use eSIM technology to push traffic onto Charter's own wireless infrastructure.

But offload is just one benefit Charter expects to draw from CBRS. The technology can also be used as a line extender and to cover industrial zones where it would be expensive to create a physical/wireline network.

"So it's an offload strategy, but it's also a market-creation opportunity," Rutledge said.

Mulling revised mobile packages and pricing

Rutledge also hinted that Charter has considered new pricing plans and options along the lines of the new choices that Comcast recently introduced to address families that require multiple lines of service.

Charter's still mum on what's to come for Spectrum Mobile."We will be driving price going forward," Rutledge said. "In the end, we'll have less expensive mobile products than most people."

Rutledge also stood by earlier assertions that Charter would need about 2 million mobile lines to make the Spectrum Mobile business profitable. Spectrum Mobile added 300,000 lines in Q1 2021, ending the period with 2.67 million – so it's well past that threshold.

Charter already sells Spectrum Mobile to broadband customers, but appears to be gearing up to put even more emphasis on the wireline/wireless bundle. "From a functional point of view, they become one," Rutledge said "Mobile is just a subset of connectivity."

Big TV bundle shrinking, but not on verge of collapse

When asked to discuss the declining pay-TV business, Rutledge acknowledged that the "big, fat, everything" TV bundle remains expensive and under excessive pressure. He expects the market for large, traditional pay-TV packages to decline further, but doesn't see them being wiped from the face of the Earth anytime soon.

"It's hard for me to believe that there won't be any linear TV at all in the near term," Rutledge said. "I think the model is under pressure. It's been under pressure for a long time. I don't think it's about to collapse, but I do think it's shrinking rapidly."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE