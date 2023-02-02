Charter says Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones support 'Speed Boost' feature

STAMFORD, Conn. – Today, Spectrum Mobile announced it will offer Samsung's new flagship phones, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, with preorders starting now and availability to purchase online and at Spectrum stores nationwide beginning February 17. Featuring the most advanced cellular and WiFi 6E technology to date, Samsung's new line of Galaxy smartphones are Speed Boost ready. This exclusive feature from Spectrum Mobile enables eligible customers with compatible devices to automatically receive faster speeds on their phones when connected to Spectrum's Advanced WiFi – both in and outside of the home.

Speed Boost is one of several innovative ways Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services, is leveraging its extensive wired and wireless network to offer its customers seamless, reliable and secure wireless connectivity, with the fastest wireless speeds when combined with Mobile and WiFi in Spectrum's service area, at an exceptional value.

From now through February 16, Spectrum Mobile customers who preorder a new Galaxy S23 series device can get a free storage upgrade. Customers who buy a new Galaxy phone and trade in an eligible device can also get $600 off – on top of the value of their trade-in. This is in addition to Spectrum Mobile's already simple and customer-friendly data plans and pricing – including By the Gig for $14/Gig and Unlimited data starting at $29.99/month for all Unlimited lines; nationwide 5G access at no extra cost; unlimited talk and texting; and no added taxes, fees or contracts. Additionally, new customers who sign up for a qualifying Spectrum Internet can get a free line of Unlimited Mobile. Current customers can get a free line of Unlimited Mobile when they buy another Unlimited Mobile line, upgrade their Internet speed to Ultra or Gig, or purchase home phone service, Spectrum Voice.

Read the full announcement here.

