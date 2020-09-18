Charter promises to deploy CBRS-powered 5G

American consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on seamless connectivity, and Charter's investment in CBRS priority access licenses (PALs) will further enhance our technology, infrastructure, and customer experience.

"Spectrum Mobile is the nation's fastest-growing mobile provider, offering customers value, flexibility, and quality connectivity. Our customers continue to demand seamless connectivity to all of their devices no matter where they are, and we are excited to add CBRS-powered 5G technology to our broader connectivity ecosystem," said Charter's Chief Mobile Officer Danny Bowman.

"With nearly four times more participants than recent cellular-based spectrum auctions, the CBRS transaction was a great success, both in terms of total auction proceeds and broad cross-industry participation," said Elizabeth Andrion, Charter's SVP of Regulatory Affairs. "Charter was excited to have been able to participate in the first auction of new 5G mid-band spectrum, and we commend the FCC for their efforts to encourage efficient and innovative use of CBRS spectrum, such as by setting auction rules like county-sized licenses that made the spectrum accessible for many more buyers – including rural and smaller providers and new entrants. To ensure that consumers are now able to use this valuable mid-band spectrum, we encourage the FCC to adopt measures that will mitigate the risk of harmful interference in the band."

