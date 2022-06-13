Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

CEOs of Cisco and Ford to tout vehicle connectivity

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/13/2022
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – "If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses." Famously credited to auto pioneer Henry Ford, these words imply that in times of massive change, predicting what's next is close to impossible.

Now, the industry that retired the horse is itself on the verge of massive change. Ford is once again leading the way. And the change is fueled by technology and digital transformation. Tomorrow at Cisco Live, the premiere networking and security event, Cisco Chair and CEO Chuck Robbins and Ford Motor Company President and CEO Jim Farley will talk about these changes and the role technology, software and the connected vehicle will play in the future of the automotive industry.

SUPPORTING FACTS:

Ford has been among Cisco's largest and most important customers for years. The company is the third largest Webex by Cisco customer on the planet and trusts Cisco to deliver network, security, collaboration and IoT solutions. Ford purchased the third Cisco router ever produced.

The CEO-to-CEO conversation builds on the recent news that Webex can run on the entertainment center in Ford's new electric vehicles. Cisco Live attendees will be able to see this Cisco tech in a Ford Mustang Mach-E in the Webex Innovations booth, #CL10.

Cisco has a broad portfolio of IoT products to secure and connect cars, roadways, and intersections.

Sales of Ford's electric vehicles increased 222 percent last month– growing at almost four times the rate of the industry.

Ford has committed to investing $50 billion by 2026 to build a new generation of electric and digitally connected vehicles to solve more problems for customers.

Ford and Cisco are both working with the City of Detroit to unlock the potential and change how roads and cities are run.

Read the full announcement here.

Cisco

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE