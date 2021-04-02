Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Cellnex market power grows with new €5.2B deal

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/4/2021
Comment (0)

Cellnex's stock-diluting and debt-fueled mission to buy up European towers seems to have no end. Just weeks after splashing about €10 billion ($12 billion) on towers owned by Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, the Spanish firm has looked under the worn mattress of its balance sheet and found another €5.2 billion ($6.2 billion) to spend in France. The deal with Altice France and Starlight Holdco gives it full control of Hivory, a company that owns about 10,500 French towers used mainly by Altice's SFR unit.

The deal has yet to be signed off by regulators, but it seems unlikely to meet with complaints. As they fret about mergers between telcos, authorities have been seemingly oblivious to the dozens of tower transactions signed in the last couple of years. If Cellnex's latest splurge does not provoke concern, then perhaps nothing will.

Back in 2019, Ernst & Young (EY) – in a report it wrote for the European Wireless Infrastructure Association – reckoned there were about 420,000 mobile towers in Europe, forecasting annual growth of 1% to 3%. After its latest deal, Cellnex says will own about 120,000, or about 29% of the 2019 total, according to EY. In a relatively short space of time, it has become a regional powerbroker.

Key players in the European tower sector in 2018
Source: European Wireless Infrastructure Association, Ernst & Young.
Source: European Wireless Infrastructure Association, Ernst & Young.

It looks especially daunting in France. Cellnex had already struck deals with Bouygues and Iliad, SFR rivals that have sold towers to pay off debts. If the Hivory deal goes ahead – as it probably will – the Spanish firm will have 26,740 French sites. Judging by EY's 2019 report, which estimated there were about 54,000 tower sites in France that year, it would control roughly half the French market. Three of the country's four network operators would be Cellnex tenants. That does not sound healthy.

Cellnex towers over the Italian infrastructure market, as well. After its deals with Iliad and CK Hutchison, it has 24,549 Italian sites, or about 52% of the 2019 total, according to EY's data. If its takeover activity is allowed to continue, Cellnex could soon become a dominant force.

Cellnex's site footprint
Source: Cellnex.
Source: Cellnex.

Buying into Cellnex

Investors are drawn to this acquisition-hungry firm as a relatively safe bet. In a world of smartphone addicts and surging data consumption, service providers will always need somewhere to hang their electronic equipment. The towers they use are a guaranteed source of revenues and profits. Their biggest owners are the property barons of the telecom sector.

That explains why Cellnex's share price has nearly quadrupled in the last five years, and why Cellnex, with a market capitalization of €23.5 billion ($28.2 billion), is currently worth €3.2 billion ($3.8 billion) more than Telefónica, which makes 28 times as much in revenues.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Peaking at €55.12 last October, Cellnex's share price has been falling ever since, however. It was down 2.4% this afternoon, at the time of writing, because Cellnex intends to fund its latest transaction through a €7 billion ($8.4 billion) rights issue, diluting the value of its shares. In the meantime, leverage is up sharply. Debts were more than 6.7 times its annual earnings after the deal with CK Hutchison, according to Fitch Ratings. To some naysayers, the business outlook does not justify spending tens of billions on towers.

More towers are planned, though. Under the Hivory deal, there is a €900 million ($1.1 billion) provision for the rollout of another 2,500 sites over the next eight years. Its latest rights issue, it says, will finance projects worth up to €18 billion ($21.6 billion) in total, with €7 billion ($8.4 billion) of that earmarked for Hivory and a separate deal with Germany's Deutsche Telekom in the Netherlands.

Service providers should worry. Consolidation means a dwindling number of firms own a large share of the region's mobile infrastructure. With less choice, rental fees could rise in future. If there were no risk, then Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Vodafone would not look so determined to retain big ownership stakes in their mobile sites. But if charges do increase, then consumers might end up footing the bill. Authorities should probably consider if they really want to sit this one out.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE