CBRS Alliance renamed OnGo Alliance

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – The CBRS Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo shared spectrum solutions, today announced it is expanding its mission to encompass 3GPP technologies operating in shared spectrum bands around the globe – leveraging its members' groundbreaking successes in commercializing the CBRS band in the United States. To align with this broader objective, the organization is changing its name to the OnGo Alliance.

Over the past five years, the CBRS Alliance and its nearly 200 members have contributed incredible amounts of time, energy, and innovation to develop reliable, secure, and cost-effective wireless services for the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. Since the authorization of full commercial service in early 2020, the industry has seen extensive adoption of OnGo solutions. To date, numerous OnGo networks have been deployed to satisfy a wide range of use cases, including mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, and enterprise private networks. The private deployments include a variety of sectors, covering education, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and more.

Through its efforts in bringing OnGo solutions to market successfully, the Alliance has developed considerable know-how on building an ecosystem, identifying and resolving policy and technical issues, stimulating wireless markets, and building industry consensus. The applicability of much of this work extends beyond the CBRS band and the shores of the United States.

It is critical to note that the OnGo Alliance's work in the CBRS band will continue uninterrupted. The OnGo Alliance will now be a potential resource to anyone looking to enable 3GPP-based services in shared spectrum bands, wherever they may be located.

OnGo Alliance