5G

Casa Systems scores multi-year deal with Verizon

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/18/2022
ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc., a leading provider of physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that they have been awarded a multi-year purchase contract from Verizon. In addition, Verizon will make an investment of approximately $40M in Casa common stock, resulting in a 9.9% ownership stake.

Under the terms of the commercial agreement, Casa Systems will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon, helping power the company's public Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) service offering. Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) technology moves computing resources onto cloud servers at the network edge - as close as possible to places where data is generated.

"This announcement is an important milestone for our 5G Core and Security Gateway technology, as well as the growth potential of our business," said Jerry Guo, President and CEO of Casa Systems. "Our cloud-native approach is at the foundation of today's agreement and represents an important pivot in the telecommunications industry. Casa Systems is excited to be at the forefront of this shift towards a cutting edge, cloud-based strategy through this partnership with Verizon. This agreement validates our leadership in 5G Core and MEC and positions Casa Systems as a key champion for cloud-native 5G infrastructure in the United States. I couldn't be more proud of our team for all their hard work in helping us achieve this agreement."

Read the full announcement here.

Casa Systems

