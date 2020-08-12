Canada's Xplornet promises rural 5G with Ericsson

WOODSTOCK, NB – Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband service provider, today announced the selection of Ericsson as its technology supplier for the upcoming deployment of 5G wireless broadband in rural Canada.

"Xplornet is taking a major step towards delivering the next generation of wireless connectivity in rural Canada," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO of Xplornet. "Our agreement with Ericsson will provide Xplornet's robust national network with 5G equipment to revolutionize the rural broadband experience across our country."

The selection of Ericsson as its 5G technology supplier will provide Xplornet with industry-leading 5G Ericsson Radio System for state-of-the-art wireless access to ensure Xplornet's network is providing customers with the benefits of the latest 5G technology has to offer. Ericsson's full stack integrated solution will provide Xplornet with an improved customer experience and will support the development of new services while reducing the overall total cost of ownership.

"Xplornet is making significant investments in its network capacity to keep pace with customers' needs today and in the future," said Lenehan. "Today, we're moving forward to deliver for those future needs with the deployment of 5G technology. Our rural 5G wireless network will not only benefit customers, but will create jobs, spur innovation and invigorate rural communities across Canada. We're ready to get to work."

"Ericsson has a long history of serving our Canadian customers and investing in rural broadband, because we too believe everyone should have equal access to the transformative benefits of the Internet," said Jeanette Irekvist, Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America. "Through this new relationship, Xplornet will be able to deliver 5G capabilities to their customers as they transition from 4G to 5G. We're excited to work with Xplornet to bring them the most robust national network possible as they make this transition."

This announcement positions Xplornet to begin 5G deployment in rural Canada this upcoming summer.

Xplornet Communications