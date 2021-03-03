Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Cable ops, Google seek CBRS-like framework for 3.45GHz auction

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

A group of cable operators, industry organizations and Google are calling on Congress to help in their fight to have the sharing framework and county-based licenses used for the 3.5GHz CBRS band to also be applied to the upcoming auction for spectrum in the adjacent 3.45GHz band.

Holding that the 3.45GHz band (3.45GHz-3.55GHz) represents critical midband spectrum for 5G-based connectivity across urban centers and rural communities, they argued that the spectrum sharing rules used for last year's auction of the CBRS band, which attracted a record 271 qualified applications, should likewise play a role in the coming auction in the 3.45GHz band.

They believe a CBRS-like framework for the 3.45GHz band will draw interest from a diverse range of wireless carriers, wireless ISPs, cable operators, manufacturers, schools, real estate firms and electric utilities. They argue that the more limited structure of the recent C-band auction drew only 57 qualified applications, producing only 21 successful bidders.

They fear that the FCC's draft report and order on the 3.45GHz band, up for consideration at the Commission's March 17 meeting, will limit participation as well as use cases if the auction remains modeled after the C-band auction. It's unclear how successful or effective their plea will be this late in the game.

"The large partial economic area licenses proposed would not foster the kind of robust participation and innovation that made the CBRS auction a success and could also result in tepid investment and build out in rural areas where Americans need broadband more than ever before," the group told Congress.

In a note issued this week, analysts with New Street Research felt that T-Mobile and Dish are in position to take advantage of the proposed rules for the 3.45GHz auction, calling it "almost as important as the C-band … It's the same spectrum, available sooner."

The cable-focused group also raised concerns that the estimated costs to clear the 3.45GHz band of federal users could jeopardize the success of the auction, noting that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) informed the FCC and Congress last month that federal relocation costs for the band were estimated at more than $13.4 billion. In turn, that would mean the auction reserve price that would have to be met by bidders would need to hit nearly $15 billion in order for it to be deemed a success, they added.

They want Congress to work with NTIA, affected federal spectrum users and the FCC to work out and refine ways to cut down the government's relocation cost estimate. They're also proposing the FCC start the auction in October 2021, two months before the December 2021 deadline set by Congress.

"Wireless providers' large financial commitments in the recent C-band auction and related build-out obligations make it all the more appropriate to encourage other sources of capital in a second midband spectrum auction in the same year," the group said.

Alongside the NCTA, several cable operators are on board with the idea, including Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, Mediacom and Midco. Several of the operators in that group also bid for and won spectrum in the the CBRS auction for the licensed portion of the band.

In a filing with the FCC last month, Comcast emphasized that county-based licenses are the most effective way to encourage competition and network investment in both urban and rural communities, and was a clear reason why the county-based CBRS auction had such strong participation.

Other parties signing the letter to Congress included the American Petroleum Institute, Celona, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, Edison Electric Institute, Energy Telecommunications and Electrical Association, Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Federated Wireless, Google, HP, Next Century Cities, Open Technology Institute at New America, Public Knowledge, Rural Wireless Association, Southern Line, Utilities Technology Council and the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE