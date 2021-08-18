Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Cable may miss America's next big 5G spectrum auction

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/18/2021
Comment (0)

It appears that the cable industry has little interest in acquiring more spectrum for 5G.

The FCC on Wednesday released a list of bidding entities interested in participating in its next spectrum auction for 5G, the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction. The auction, dubbed Auction 110 by the FCC, is scheduled to start in October.

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Dish Network appear to be among the 42 different entities that registered interested in participating in the auction, based on ownership information contained in FCC filings related to the auction.

However, Comcast, Charter Communications, Altice USA and Cox Communications – the nation's four largest cable providers – do not appear to be on the list of companies that registered for the event. Representatives from both Charter and Comcast confirmed to Light Reading that the companies do not plan to participate in the auction. Representatives from other major cable companies in the US did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about their intentions.

"It appears that cable has not signed up to bid," noted the financial analysts with New Street Research in a note to investors Wednesday, following the release of the FCC's list.

Cable's disinterest in spectrum

The absence of major cable providers in the upcoming 3.45GHz-3.55GHz spectrum auction is noteworthy considering a number of cable companies purchased millions of dollars of spectrum in the FCC's 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum auction last year. Moreover, several major cable companies registered to bid in the FCC's massive C-band spectrum auction that ended earlier this year. However, no major cable companies placed bids during that event.

Some cable companies are using their spectrum holdings to build concentrated, small-scale 5G networks. For example, Charter said it plans to switch on a mobile network using its CBRS spectrum in some markets as early as this year.

Charter, Comcast and Altice USA all offer mobile services through MVNO relationships with mobile network operators. Such offerings essentially piggyback on existing mobile networks. However, by constructing its own mobile network with its own spectrum, Charter is poised to reduce its MVNO expenses by offloading a portion of its mobile customers' traffic onto its own network.

By failing to register for the FCC's 3.45-3.55GHz auction, Charter and other cable companies appear content to rely heavily on their respective MVNO agreements rather than constructing their own mobile networks. Charter and Comcast have MVNO deals with Verizon, while Altice has an MVNO deal with T-Mobile. Cox has signaled its interest in launching mobile services, but has not yet done so.

3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction for the incumbents

Thus, it appears the upcoming 3.45-3.55GHz auction may be dominated by familiar names like Verizon and AT&T. After all, Verizon and AT&T walked away with the bulk of spectrum available in the recent C-band auction.

However, the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction likely won't raise as much money as the C-band auction, which generated $81 billion in winning bids. The 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction will only make around 100MHz available to bidders, whereas the C-band auction offered a total of 280MHz across the country.

Nonetheless, the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction is important considering it will release valuable midband spectrum for 5G. Such spectrum is viewed as ideal for 5G technology because it can support large geographic areas as well as speedy connections.

A number of other companies appear poised to bid in the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction alongside AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Dish. Based on ownership documents filed with the FCC for the auction, it appears that Grain Management and Columbia Capital – two private equity firms that have participated in other spectrum auctions – may also participate in the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction. Wireline Internet company Frontier Communications also appears prepared to bid.

And several wireless Internet service providers also appear positioned to bid in the event, including Resound Networks and Watch Communications.

Other companies that appear to have filed to participate in the auction include smaller, regional wireless network operators like Nsight, VTel, Nex-Tech Wireless and Union Wireless. Several other smaller telecom providers also appear to plan to participate, including LICT Corp., Strata Networks and Agri-Valley Communications.

Some of the applications for the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction were deemed incomplete by the FCC, but those companies will have a chance to fix their applications before the auction starts.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE