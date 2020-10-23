Sign In Register
5G

C Spire launches 5G just in time for iPhone 12

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/23/2020
Comment (0)

RIDGELAND, Miss. – C Spire today began rolling out its game-changing 5G service – the next generation of wireless network technology - in the first Mississippi markets with plans to add more areas by the end of this year.

Brookhaven in south Mississippi's Lincoln County and Columbus in north Mississippi's Lowndes County were strategically chosen as the initial 5G markets as part of C Spire efforts to make the technology available and provide the best network experience for customers.

The C Spire 5G launch is occurring in conjunction with the launch of the latest new 5G-enabled smartphones available on the market. More 5G-enabled smartphone devices from other handset manufacturers, including Samsung, will come in early 2021 with expansion in other markets.

Other markets, including parts of Hattiesburg, parts of Madison and Ridgeland in the greater Jackson metropolitan area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, are expected to be 5G capable by the end of 2020 with more areas of the company's footprint coming soon, according to Brian Caraway, General Manager of C Spire's wireless division.

"We're bringing consumers the benefits of new 5G wireless network technology where they need it the most with fast speeds, better service and an improved experience," Caraway said. "Using a backbone of fiber optic infrastructure, we're rolling out a better 5G network for now and for the future."

5G implementation is part of over $200 million in recent network enhancements, including the deployment of additional Band 41 carriers with carrier aggregation, increased cell site antenna capacity using advanced features like 12-layer MIMO, 256 QAM modulation for better spectral efficiency, network-wide optimization for balanced data delivery and extensive coverage of 4G LTE Advanced announced previously this year.

During the transition to 5G across the network, Caraway said C Spire plans to continue to use improvements and enhancements offered from its current 4G LTE Advanced technology to ensure that customers have the best network experience uniquely designed for their needs and region.

"We're deploying 5G at a variety of spectrums – so many customers will have a faster experience on a 5G network while others may still see the best performance on our 4G LTE deployments," Caraway added. "5G is a new technology that will improve with time, but regardless of where you live, C Spire is dedicated to providing the best network experience for the most customers possible."

C Spire, a Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology services company, operates the nation's largest privately-owned mobile services firm and sixth largest in the U.S. industry. The rollout is part of the firm's broader efforts to bring consumers and businesses next-generation 5G benefits now and in the future.

C Spire

