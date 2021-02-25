Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

C-band auction maps and charts: Who won what, where and how much

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/25/2021
Comment (0)

The C-band auction results are in, and now it's time to sift through the data.

First, and perhaps most importantly, T-Mobile as expected remains the operator with the largest overall spectrum holdings below 6GHz.

Estimated sub-6GHz spectrum holdings following Auction 107 (C-band)
This chart shows not only the spectrum holdings of each of the industry's major operators but also their total number of subscribers (at the top) and their total number of cell towers (at the bottom). Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Raymond James)
This chart shows not only the spectrum holdings of each of the industry's major operators but also their total number of subscribers (at the top) and their total number of cell towers (at the bottom). Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Raymond James)

This is important because operators' network capacity and speed are directly related to the amount of spectrum they own. Even after spending $45.5 billion, Verizon will continue to play second fiddle to T-Mobile in terms of overall spectrum ownership below 6GHz.

However, it's worth noting that a good chunk of Verizon's C-band winnings are in the A Block, and those licenses will become commercially available by the end of 2021. T-Mobile, meanwhile, only purchased B and C Block licenses, and those licenses won't become available until around 2023.

Also, Verizon remains in the lead in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum ownership. Those bands are generally above 20GHz.

Estimated mmWave spectrum holdings
This chart shows the various mmWave spectrum band holdings of Verizon and other carriers. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Raymond James)
This chart shows the various mmWave spectrum band holdings of Verizon and other carriers. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Raymond James)

As for the C-band auction specifically, Verizon bid a total of $45.5 billion but will end up spending a total of $53.4 billion because it will also need to pay incumbent satellite operators like Intelsat and SES to clear out their existing operations from the C-band.

Here are the full details of operators' C-band spending, including their "per MHz-POP" calculations. The per MHz-POP figure indicates the amount of money spent on spectrum, the amount of spectrum available and the number of people that spectrum covers.

Full C-band auction results
Verizon spent the most in the C-band auction, followed by AT&T and T-Mobile. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: New Street Research)
Verizon spent the most in the C-band auction, followed by AT&T and T-Mobile. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: New Street Research)

But what exactly did each of the three big spenders – Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile – acquire? These C-band maps show exactly which geographic licenses each operator purchased and how many of those licenses it acquired.

Map of Verizon C-band purchases
Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: MoffettNathanson)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: MoffettNathanson)

Map of AT&T C-band purchases
Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: MoffettNathanson)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: MoffettNathanson)

Map of T-Mobile C-band purchases
Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: MoffettNathanson)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: MoffettNathanson)

Finally, it's important to note that signals in the C-band spectrum do not perform in the same way as signals in other spectrum bands. Signals in lowband spectrum like 600MHz travel much further geographically than signals in highband, mmWave spectrum. However, transmissions in lowband spectrum often cannot carry nearly as much data as transmissions in highband spectrum – meaning, mmWave 5G is generally much faster than lowband 5G.

C-band spectrum, meantime, is midband spectrum, and provides a balance between geographic coverage and speed.

Propagation distance
This chart shows how far a signal will travel, or propagate, in different spectrum bands without any interference from other signals or objects like buildings. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: MoffettNathanson)
This chart shows how far a signal will travel, or propagate, in different spectrum bands without any interference from other signals or objects like buildings. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: MoffettNathanson)

However, these propagation characteristics also mean that C-band winners like Verizon will need to light up far more transmission sites to cover the same geographic area with midband C-band spectrum than they would with lowband 700MHz spectrum. This is likely welcome news to cell tower and small cell owners like Crown Castle and American Tower.

Overall, though, the astounding, record-breaking $81 billion in total bids raised by the FCC's C-band auction helps highlight the value of this type of midband spectrum to 5G operators.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 2, 2021 Next Steps of Digital Transformation: How MSPs are Meeting the Challenge to Secure Distributed Assets
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
Ritchie Peng: Building Optimal 5G Networks by Sustained Innovation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why performance management is at the heart of successful managed SD-WAN By Jay Stewart, Accedian
Reliability: A keystone in the post-pandemic world By Derek DiGiacomo, SCTE•ISBE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE