Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

C-band auction for 5G spectrum explodes with $1.7B in first-round bids

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/8/2020
Comment (0)

Bidding in the FCC's C-band spectrum auction was hot and heavy in first-round action, with the session generating a total of $1.7 billion in gross proceeds.

To put that into perspective, the FCC's CBRS spectrum auction this summer raised a total of around $4.6 billion in gross proceeds after fully 76 rounds of bidding.

The first round of bidding in the C-band auction helps reinforce the idea that it could ultimately be the FCC's biggest spectrum auction ever, surpassing even the $45 billion raised in 2015 by the AWS-3 spectrum auction. After all, the C-band auction offers an enormous amount of spectrum (280MHz versus the 70MHz in the CBRS auction), as well as mostly unfettered licenses (the CBRS licenses included several restrictions).

Indeed, prior to the start of the C-band auction, the financial analysts at New Street Research estimated the event would generate $51 billion in total winning bids. However, other analyst firms offered lower estimates; for example, the financial analysts at Morgan Stanley Research pegged the total at around $35 billion in their high-end estimate released prior to the start of the auction.

The C-band spectrum auction will include several rounds of bidding per day until bidders stop bidding – many expect that to happen sometime early next year.

The FCC did not release the identities of the bidders in the first round (though Verizon is widely expected to walk away with the bulk of the C-band licenses up for grabs). However, the agency is releasing details on which licenses are receiving bids, and how much those bids are. For example, two licenses covering New York City received bids up to $15 million each – those were the licenses that received the highest bids. The second most-valuable location was Los Angeles, where licenses received bids up to $11.6 million. Other licenses receiving top bids included Chicago ($5.6 million), San Francisco ($5.4 million) and Washington, D.C. ($4.7 million).

"Today opens what may be the most important wireless auction of our time. Who 'wins' the C-band auction will shape the competitive dynamics of 5G for a decade," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson in a note to investors Tuesday, issued just prior to the end of the first round of bidding. "Yes, the stakes really are that high."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE