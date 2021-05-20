Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Buoyant Bouygues Telecom bumps up full-year profit guidance

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 5/20/2021
Comment (0)

Bouygues Telecom paraded a positive set of Q1 financials and emphasized it had already reached a milestone in its recently unveiled "Ambition 2026" strategic plan through successful integration of EIT, a smaller French player. EIT now goes by the not-so-catchy name of Bouygues Telecom Business Distribution (BTBD).

The upshot is that France's fourth largest operator in the mobile space – trailing behind market leader Orange, followed by SFR and Iliad – felt confident enough to raise full-year 2021 guidance on EBITDA after leases (EBITDAal), which includes BTBD input. Year-on-year growth was previously pegged at 5% and now it's 7%.

Bouygues Telecom's Ambition 2026 plan, which covers the six-year period from end-2020, envisages the operator being France's number two mobile operator by the end of it, as well as being a "major player" in fiber.

Q1 performance, it said, showed Ambition 2026 was well on track, but the ramp-up in subscriber figures was largely down to BTBD.

Subs up

As of March 31, mobile plan customers (excluding M2M) reached 14.3 million, meaning it had already achieved 54% of its target to gain 4 million additional mobile customers by the end of 2026 compared with the end of 2020.

Sounds impressive but it does include a hefty 2.1 million mobile subscriber contribution from BTBD, although Bouygues Telecom chipped in with a healthy 141,000 "new customers" during the quarter.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

On the FTTH front, Bouygues Telecom had 1.8 million customers as of March 31, up 190,000 from three months previously. A shade over 40% of the operator's total fixed-line customers (4.3 million) have now signed up to one of its FTTH offers. It's a fair jump from the 28% penetration rate 12 months previously, and enough for Bouygues Telecom to say it was on track to achieve its target of adding 3 million FTTH customers through the six-year period covered by Ambition 2026.

The first migrations of BTBD customers to Bouygues Telecom networks started in Q1, with apparently no effect on churn rates. The first transfers of BTBD customers to Bouygues Telecom offers are due to take place before the end of this year, which, said the operator, is 12 months ahead of schedule.

Show me more money

A growing subscriber base helped turnover and profits. Q1 sales were €1.7 billion (US$2.1 billion), up 17% year-on-year (and up 9% on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates).

EBITDAal was up €31 million ($38 million), to €330 million ($403 million), compared with Q1 2020 (despite negative impact of roaming estimated at around €20 million/$24.4 million).

EBITDAal margin was down 0.6 points lower, however, due to the dilutive effect of integrating BTBD and "a change in the revenue mix associated with the ramp up of FTTH, where the gross margin is lower than in the mobile business."

Operating profit in Q1 2021 was up €66 million ($81 million) year-on-year to €136 million ($166 million). This included non-current income of €60 million/$73 million (versus €2 million/$2.5 million in Q1 2020), which was mainly down to the sale of data centers.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Get Cloud-Native Voice Up and Running Quickly With Engineered Systems By Joachim Ungruh, Core Portfolio Management Leader, Nokia
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE