Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

BT says Huawei ban is not so bad after all

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/15/2020
Comment (0)

UK authorities appear to have called the operators' bluff. Just a few hours after the government resisted all lobbying efforts and banned Huawei from the country's 5G market, BT said the eviction of the controversial Chinese vendor would not prove so costly or disruptive after all.

Howard Watson, BT's chief technology officer, told UK officials last week that a total 5G ban would cost his business up to £600 million ($757 million) in "rip-and-replace" fees. Yesterday, the operator said the entire overhaul could be done for about £500 million ($630 million), its previous cost estimate of a cap restricting Huawei to 35% of the 5G network.

The explanation seems to be the late deadline of 2027 before Huawei must be entirely removed from operators' 5G networks. Over such a long period, companies would be replacing network equipment in any case, meaning the incremental costs are relatively low.

Gone, too, are the warnings about service disruption, including blackouts. "We believe the timescales outlined will allow us to make these changes without impacting on the coverage or resilience of our existing networks," said Philip Jansen, BT's CEO, in a statement.

BT, however, had previously neglected to mention that a protracted phase-out of the Chinese vendor would reduce the bill. It is also now insisting that a ban will not seriously upset its original 5G ambitions, even though it had warned authorities of delays if Huawei were shut out – regardless of the timescale for its eviction.

The government move, said Jansen, "will also allow us to continue to roll out our 5G and full fiber networks without a significant impact on the timescales we've previously announced."

Analysts are weighing in with their own assessments of the impact, and they mainly seem to agree it is minor. In a research note obtained by Light Reading, Barclays said the update was "consistent with our view that most equipment is renewed every five to seven years, and so the net impact of a vendor swap should be limited, and included in maintenance capex – TDC/Denmark is a good example, with two full network swaps in the past ten years, and no discernible impact on capex."

In a blog, Richard Windsor, an analyst at Radio Free Mobile, said the main effect was likely to be a slight increase in the cost of network equipment, due to the loss of Huawei as a competitor. He also takes issue with BT's earlier argument that it ideally needs seven years to replace Huawei.

"A case study by Huawei showed that it was able to complete a 6,000-cell-site migration in Norway in ten months, begging the question as to why it will take the UK seven years," said Windsor.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The industry is still awaiting an update by Vodafone, which last week told UK politicians a ban would cost "billions" despite the fact Huawei products are used at only about 6,000 sites, compared with around 12,500 in BT's network. Even if Vodafone's equipment is newer, a bill that is at least eight times BT's on a per-site basis makes little sense. With the 2027 deadline, it is even harder to fathom.

Yet Vodafone has a lot to lose if it plays down the expense and hassle. In other European markets, it is even more heavily reliant on Huawei's products than it is in the UK, as a recent study by Strand Consult revealed. In Germany, about 55% of Vodafone's radio access network products are provided by Huawei, according to that study, while in Italy around half Vodafone's network is Huawei-built. In both countries, officials now have reservations about the Chinese firm.

If the UK provides evidence that banishing Huawei is not the fire-and-brimstone scenario many have feared, other countries will feel emboldened as they consider moves against the Chinese vendor. That would be dire news for Huawei, and an unwelcome development for the service providers so attached to its products.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE