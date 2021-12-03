Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

BT becomes first big telco to pull out of MWC21

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/12/2021
Comment (0)

The UK's BT has become the first Tier 1 service provider to confirm it will not be attending this year's Mobile World Congress because of enduring concerns about the COVID-19 virus that have already prompted Ericsson and Nokia, two of the show's biggest exhibitors, to withdraw.

Confirmation that BT will participate digitally but not in person at this year's event, delayed to June from its usual slot in late February, came directly from a BT spokesperson.

"After careful consideration, BT has decided that we will play an active role in the virtual elements of GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021, but will not send delegates to the event in person this year," said the spokesperson by email.

Before withdrawals, MWC21 was aiming for between 40,000 and 50,000 attendees.
Before withdrawals, MWC21 was aiming for between 40,000 and 50,000 attendees.

That follows the cancellations by Ericsson and Nokia earlier this week, with both equipment vendors issuing statements that cited health-and-safety concerns despite efforts by the GSM Association, the show organizer, to make the event as risk-free as possible.

Research company InterDigital, a much smaller exhibitor, has also confirmed to Light Reading that it will not attend MWC21, while Facebook, Oracle and Sony are also reported to have backed out.

The moves have stoked fears that 2021 could be a repeat of last year, when Ericsson's decision to withdraw started a domino effect that ultimately culminated in MWC's cancellation.

Table 1: Companies not attending MWC21

Company Type Headquarters location Withdrawal status
BT Operator UK Confirmed
Ericsson Equipment vendor Sweden Confirmed
Facebook Internet USA Reported
InterDigital Research company USA Confirmed
Nokia Equipment vendor Finland Confirmed
Oracle Software vendor USA Reported
Sony Electronics Japan Reported
Source: Companies, news reports, Light Reading.

Far greater provision for online attendance this year may have inadvertently weakened the appetite for travel. As a result of the pandemic, many executives are also more comfortable holding Zoom calls and participating in webinars than they were in early 2020.

Exhibitors have had an opportunity to assess the costs and benefits of online versus physical events. "The things I've been able to do digitally with the money I've spent on a week in Barcelona have been eye-opening," says Patrick Van de Wille, InterDigital's chief communications officer.

While MWC normally hosts more than 100,000 visitors, the GSMA has been hoping for between 40,000 and 50,000 this year given the travel challenges faced by some organizations and the concerns of others.

It has acknowledged that travel restrictions, including rules introduced at the last minute, could prevent some people from attending the event.

BT's withdrawal is hardly a fatal blow to MWC. Unlike Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefónica, the big European telcos with massive stands, the UK operator has had a relatively small presence at the show in previous years.

The show was finally aborted in 2020 when the big service providers decided they would not be attending.

A decision about travelling is a difficult one for large corporations. While MWC can consume a big share of the marketing budget, and has been seen as a vital place for meeting clients and partners, any surge in infections linked to the June event could be devastating to company reputation.

The Verge has already drawn attention to the risks by running the headline "MWC insists on holding potential COVID-19 superspreader in Barcelona" for a story it wrote in February.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Ericsson noted that "vaccination programs" are still being rolled out globally in its own statement about withdrawing. Although the US, UK and several smaller countries have made good progress on vaccinations, Europe has lagged. The latest data is that around 326 million vaccine shots have now been administered globally, leaving billions still vulnerable to the disease.

Others, however, believe the risks are now small enough to justify travel, especially considering the GSMA's investment in testing facilities, temperature monitors and other health-and-safety features.

There was some good news for those still keen to attend in person today with the announcement from the GSMA that Ericsson's vast Hall 2 stand has been taken over by TelcoDR, a small consulting firm managed by former Optiva CEO Danielle Royston.

Her plan is to transform that stand into a showcase for public cloud companies, ranging from software startups to possibly AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

"There is a real appetite in the industry to connect people, industry and society, and TelcoDR's commitment to MWC Barcelona 2021 is proof of that," said John Hoffman, the GSMA's CEO, in a statement.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE