Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

BT and Ericsson team to offer private 5G networks

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 5/31/2022
Comment (0)

BT and Ericsson have joined forces on a go-to-market proposition for 5G private networks in the UK, with a "multi-million-pound new joint partnership" that they described as the first agreement of its kind in the country.

The two partners plan to exploit their respective skills in order to sell private networks to businesses and organizations. They are initially targeting sectors such as manufacturing, defense, education, retail, healthcare, transport and logistics and said they believe there is significant demand for these services from UK businesses.

UK operator BT and Swedish vendor Ericsson's joint offering is aimed at manufacturing 4.0, and a range of other applications. (Source: BT)
UK operator BT and Swedish vendor Ericsson's joint offering is aimed at manufacturing 4.0, and a range of other applications.
(Source: BT)

BT also pointed to its recently announced plan to invest almost £100 million (US$124 million) over the next three years in its "Division X" unit.

Automate this

The aim of the investment is to accelerate the development of customer products that integrate emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, edge compute, cloud and artificial intelligence – all of which are pretty useful for 5G private network deployments.

Marc Overton, managing director for BT's Division X, described the agreement with Ericsson as a "huge milestone" and said the joint proposition "will be attractive to many industries."

"5G private networks will also support smart factory processes and the advancement of Industry 4.0 which can realize significant cost savings and efficiencies for manufacturers," Overton added.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

BT pointed to one of its existing projects with Ericsson: the deployment of a private 5G network at Belfast Harbour in Northern Ireland.

The UK operator also recently participated in a UK publicly funded 5G standalone testbed project with Nokia, the aim of which was to showcase how 5G private networks might benefit enterprise customers.

Notably, BT's rival operator Vodafone is also collaborating with Ericsson on private mobile networks.

For example, Vodafone's RedBox was created in collaboration with the Swedish vendor and is at the core of a modular system for 5G private (or campus) networks that are currently offered in Germany.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Can Your Network Weather the Next Storm?
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
Huawei’s Intelligent World 2030 Envisions a Brighter Future By Pedro Pereira, for Huawei
Mobile Telecom – Leading and Enabling the Path to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, for Nokia
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE