Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Broadband bill gets closer – here are the takeaways

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/2/2021
Comment (0)

A bipartisan group of US Senators unveiled a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session. The development represents another tentative step forward for legislation that would allocate an astounding $65 billion toward broadband in the US, a historic amount that would have serious implications for the entire industry.

Here are a few takeaways:

1. It's not a done deal

This week the Senate is expected to debate the legislation. It's likely that the details will change, and it's possible that the bill could be further delayed. Nonetheless, the announcement Sunday, the support of some Republicans and the release of the text of the bill all serve to move the legislation forward following President Biden's initial $100 billion broadband proposal earlier this year.

2. It's probably going to be good for the wireless and cable industries

The legislation requires providers to offer download speeds of at least 100 Mbit/s and upload speeds of at least 20 Mbit/s. That's something most advanced wireless and cable networks can handle. It's also a repudiation of calls for "future proofed" networks of 1 Gbit/s.

3. It requires providers to offer a low-cost option

Although some state-level efforts to require low-cost services have failed, the Senate's proposal requires recipients of government money to offer a "low-cost broadband service option." However, it leaves the details of that low-cost option unclear.

4. There are some hints at "digital redlining," but nothing substantial

Public interest groups have routinely warned of "digital redlining," where Internet providers ignore low-income communities in favor of servicing those with rich residents who might spend more money on broadband services. While the legislation does make mention of this practice, it does not "provide explicit prohibitions" against digital redlining, according to the financial analysts at Evercore. They added: "The lack of such a prohibition is a plus for telcos who are doing targeted fiber upgrades of their plants, as a prohibition would make it difficult to economically target those upgrades in high-ROI [return on investment] segments."

5. There's more money for subsidized broadband

In addition to providing money to telecom operators to construct networks in rural areas, the legislation also sets aside billions of dollars to help low-income Americans pay for broadband services. Such an effort essentially represents extra funding for the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. That's important to operators that ultimately stand to gain more customers and more money from such spending. However, "Congress did not create a permanent funding mechanism," according to the financial analysts at New Street Research.

6. Telecom lobbyists mostly got what they wanted

Overall, most financial analysts believe the legislation will be mostly positive for most telecom operators, considering it generally doesn't attempt to set service pricing or provide money for competing offerings. That's noteworthy considering Internet service providers and their trade associations spent more than $234 million on lobbying and federal elections during the most recent Congressional session. According to a new report from the Common Cause public interest group, Comcast was the biggest spender at more than $43 million. AT&T was a close second at $36 million. Trade associations including NCTA and CTIA were also big spenders.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
The age of mmWave 5G sputters to a dusty death

It's time to blow out the mmWave candle following an OpenSignal report showing that the average time most users spend on mmWave 5G is less than 1%, three years into the rollout of the technology.

Telecom embraces Big Tech as political winds shift

Companies like AT&T and Dish Network are putting their core network operations into the Big Tech cloud at the same time that Republicans and Democrats are uniting in their anger at FAANG.

Where AT&T and Verizon failed, Comcast is now quietly poised to win

AT&T and Verizon are both pivoting away from media and content to focus more carefully on their connectivity businesses. Meantime, Comcast is enjoying an upswing across both content and connectivity.

Satellites may be the secret ingredient to Charlie Ergen's 5G recipe

Billionaire Charlie Ergen is the majority shareholder of two companies with far-reaching 5G ambitions. Will they combine forces and bring 5G to the world?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE