Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Boost to fight for 'unlimited data' ad claims

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/16/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – A panel of the National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising law body of BBB National Programs, has recommended that Boost Mobile discontinue the claim "unlimited data" for its "Go Unlimited" data plans based on its determination that Boost Mobile failed to provide proper support for the use of the "unlimited data" claim as reasonable consumers understand that term.

The advertising at issue, along with certain other claims for Boost Mobile's "Go Unlimited" plans, had been challenged by AT&T Services, Inc. before the National Advertising Division (NAD). Following NAD's decision (Case No. 6882), Boost Mobile appealed NAD's recommendation that its "unlimited data" claim be discontinued.

In the challenged advertisement, Boost Mobile promotes a "Go Unlimited" plan with 35 GB of 4G LTE data, followed by unlimited 2G data. These plans are reduced, or "throttled" from 4G LTE to 2G data speeds for the remainder of the month after the customer reaches the monthly data cap. The advertisement ends with the following statement, "After monthly data allotment is exceeded, you will be reduced to 2G data speeds for the remainder of the month."

The NARB panel concluded that throttling to 2G makes standard data operations virtually unusable, in contrast with consumer expectations about how the availability of "unlimited data" enables them to use their phones. Under these circumstances, the panel determined that no level of additional disclosure would justify the use of "unlimited data" to describe the Boost Mobile "Go Unlimited" plans. Thus, the panel adopted NAD's recommendation that the "unlimited data" claim be discontinued.

Boost Mobile stated that it "supports the self-regulatory process and will comply with NARB's decision, although it disagrees with the Panel's conclusions."

BBB National Programs

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 13, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE