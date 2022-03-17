Sign In Register
5G

BMW's iX and i4 sport T-Mobile's 5G connections

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/17/2022
Comment (0)

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Another first in 5G! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced Magenta Drive for BMW and the first 5G connected cars in the U.S. Available now, the all-new 2022 BMW iX and i4 come T-Mobile 5G ready with unlimited 5G data to turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and connect all your in-car devices, and unlimited voice calling. As vehicles become even more connected to the world around them, people on the go can access America's largest and fastest 5G network.

Available for $20 per month to postpaid customers, T-Mobile Magenta Drive for BMW can turn any qualified BMW vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot over America's most awarded 5G network — to enable blazing fast data and Wi-Fi, as well as voice calls on T-Mobile's nationwide network:

  • Leave your phone behind with in-car calling using your personal cell phone number.
  • Never miss a call with simultaneous incoming call notifications between phone and vehicle.
  • Download content on up to 10 devices at the same time with unlimited 5G hotspot data.
  • Log-in to any compatible BMW and follow-me connectivity personalizes everything, just like in your own car.

Magenta Drive for BMW gives customers unlimited 5G hotspot data so passengers can go online to their heart's content. Additionally, passengers will get a stronger, more stable cellular signal than before — as well as higher throughput for 5G in-car data and Wi-Fi — thanks to advanced antenna systems in the all-new BMW iX and i4.

"In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "In another 5G first, we've delivered America's first 5G connected cars, and we're honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles' connectivity to T-Mobile."

With Magenta Drive for BMW, drivers and passengers will have dependable 5G connectivity on America's highways. T-Mobile's 5G network covers more than 96 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America — 16 percent more than the next network, according to data from network intelligence provider, Ookla®.

T-Mobile

