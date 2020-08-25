Bill Gates leads $85M funding round in antenna startup Kymeta

REDMOND, Washington – Kymeta Corporation, the communications company making mobile global—is excited to announce the recapitalization of the company along with the successful funding raise of approximately $85 million, led by Bill Gates with members of the leadership team personally investing approximately $1 million led by Executive Chairman, Doug Hutcheson.

Since its launch of the revolutionary electronically steered flat panel antenna platform, Kymeta™ continues to strengthen and accelerate new product development and commercialization for satellite and cellular communications globally. Meeting the needs of current and future customers drives new product innovation and market development and are key areas of focus for Kymeta.

The financing builds on an extraordinary 18-month period for Kymeta, which saw a rapidly growing influx of new customers, the appointment of key executives, new product releases and market momentum in the areas of defense, public safety and land mobility. Kymeta's channel network grew to include over one hundred reseller partners and several defense and commercial customers around the globe.

"As a company, we're just scratching the surface of how powerful hybrid satellite-cellular communications can be when combined with an affordable electronically steered flat panel antenna offered to the global land mobility ecosystem," said Doug Hutcheson, Executive Chairman, Kymeta. "Having the continued support of Bill Gates will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly – and with the benefit of experience, perspective and relationships of a leading and highly successful technology backer."

The new u8 terminal paired with Kymeta's hybrid satellite-cellular connectivity services, Kymeta Connect™, transforms the purchase and consumption of mobile data with an all-inclusive hardware, connectivity and services monthly subscription. The Kymeta™ u8 is the world's only commercially available flat panel electronically steered antenna built specifically for mobility and designed for the needs of military, first responders and commercial customers.

Key features and benefits of the Kymeta u8 terminal and Kymeta Connect platform also include 2 GHz support across the full Ku-Band, improved performance and efficiency which translates into lower total cost of ownership, integrated hybrid satellite-cellular hardware for always-on connectivity and turnkey Kymeta Connect options that include hardware, connectivity and service with affordable purchasing options.

