Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Big business doesn't trust telcos with 5G, says new research

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 2/16/2021
Comment (0)

Tot up how much the world's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plan to spend on 5G services and telecom operators are looking at a $433 billion opportunity by 2025. Except they're not, because operators remain fixated on the megalodons of the business world that account for just 1% of all companies.

It's the latest joint research from Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, and BearingPoint//Beyond, a management consultancy, and it's another harsh verdict on telco strategy. Operators in the 2020s just cannot seem to catch a break. They're trapped in the purgatory of digital transformation, fetching gigabytes for US public clouds or flinging billions at a new technology that will enrich everyone else.

The latest criticism is that operators are simply ignoring a very large chunk of 5G business. Their rationale, according to the research, seems to be that the 1% are the big spenders. Landing a major contract with a pharma or automotive giant probably sounds more lucrative than fishing for tiddlers in the SME pond.

5G sense and sensibility

Unfortunately, the feeling isn't mutual. While operators are infatuated with big business, corporate types just aren't interested. A survey carried out by Omdia showed that large enterprises "don't put CSPs [communications service providers] on their 5G priority list." And, frustratingly, the SMEs that operators choose to ignore crave CSP company, says Omdia.

It's the classic tale of a love quadrangle where Jack fancies Jill, even though she has eyes only for Tom, who'd rather be left out of the entire affair. All it needs is some kind of Jane Austen matchmaker to set everyone on the right path – a role that analysts and consultants would presumably like to play.

Source: Omdia
Source: Omdia

Unsurprisingly, BearingPoint//Beyond is straight in there with some advice to operators about the right kind of proposal. The overarching message from Angus Ward, BearingPoint//Beyond's CEO, is to keep quiet about 5G – important though it is – and concentrate on marketing "a broader technology solution" that companies need.

There's good and bad news here for service providers. Many will be chuffed that companies willing to spend a bit of money still value the telco as a partner. The worry is that some deep-pocketed industry giants would rather go it alone. Thanks to regulators that have reserved spectrum for organizations outside telecom, DIY is much easier than it used to be.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

That others prefer the public clouds as 5G partners is alarming, too. Public clouds don't operate 5G networks, but they're increasingly visible in the 5G "edge" – the extension of cloud-computing services into the mobile network – through tie-ups with operators. Trusting Amazon more than AT&T to execute a 5G strategy is a bit of an insult to the telecom industry. After all, you wouldn't ask your interior designer to fix the toilet unless the plumber was useless.

The tie-up between Omdia and BearingPoint has already produced some compelling research about the 5G opportunity. Last May, an "innovation tracker" they developed showed that most 5G projects in the enterprise sector were not being led by service providers. Nine months on, operators still seem to be fumbling.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE