AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – "We're excellent at transitions..."

Light Reading's Iain Morris, Mike Dano and Kelsey Ziser discuss Dish Networks' ambitious plans around cloud-native, open RAN, voice over 5G and more. Also, the editors discuss T-Mobile's geographic expansion of 5G coverage, and provide a recap of the Women in Telecom workshop.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading