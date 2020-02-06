Sign In Register
BCE in Canada to use Ericsson for 5G

6/2/2020
Comment (0)

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson Radio System products and solutions will be rolled out as Bell Canada expands its 5G coverage – including an expected boost following the auction 3.5 GHz spectrum by the Canadian government later in 2020.

The 5G deal builds on a longstanding partnership between the companies, which includes 4G LTE network provision.

Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, says: "Bell's 5G strategy supports our goal to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and Ericsson's innovative 5G network products and experience on the global stage will be key to our roll-out of this game-changing mobile technology across Canada."

Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says, "We are proud to have earned Bell's trust to be selected as one of their key partners and significantly expand our existing relationship to accelerate the transformation of their network with 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology. With our industry-leading 5G product portfolio, Bell will be able to provide Canadian consumers, enterprises and the public sector with innovative experiences and services whether they are on the move or at home, regardless if they are in urban or rural areas."

Stephen Howe, Chief Technology Officer, Bell Canada, says: "Ericsson plays an important role in enabling Bell's award-winning LTE network and we're pleased to grow our partnership into 5G mobile and fixed wireless technology. 5G's high-capacity and near-instant connections will enable next-generation applications like mobile 4K video and immersive augmented reality, connected vehicles and industrial IoT automation on a massive scale, and our plan is to deliver the benefits of the 5G wireless revolution to cities and rural locations alike."

Ericsson currently has 93 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communications service providers globally, of which 50 are publicly announced 5G deals. Ericsson currently has 40 live 5G networks in 22 countries.

Ericsson

