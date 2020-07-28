Battle Investment Group acquires Oceus Networks for DoD's 5G

RESTON, Va. – Oceus Networks, a leading technology innovator and integrator of mobile communications for government and enterprise customers worldwide, announced the recent acquisition by Battle Investment Group, and the restructuring of its leadership. Effective immediately, Jeff Harman will transition from COO to President, and Brad Antle will serve as Executive Chairman. The new leadership appointment follows additional capital funding and complements the acquisition by positioning Oceus Networks as an industry leader in providing advanced secure communications in the most challenging operational environments.

"It's a privilege to be named President of Oceus Networks. I'm eager to leverage my experience to continue our mission of supporting warfighters with fast, reliable broadband connectivity in mission-critical operations focused on national security initiatives," Harman said. "This infusion of capital gives us more opportunity to advance 5G systems and applications, contributing to expanded product development, enhanced cybersecurity architecture, and holistic communications solutions."

In his new role, Jeff Harman will oversee executive leadership and company management with continued delivery of best-in-class 4G LTE solutions to the tactical edge. He will also spearhead a broadened corporate strategy to position Oceus Networks as the leading innovator and supplier of 5G network transformation systems to the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. Mr. Harman previously served as Oceus Networks COO for seven years and brings extensive experience delivering a range of enterprise IT, C4, and networking integration services and solutions to federal across Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and the Intelligence communities among others.

Brad Antle has assumed the role of Executive Chairman. A retired U.S. Navy Captain and entrepreneur, Antle has over three decades of experience leading, developing, and delivering technology-based solutions at General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and as CEO of SI International and Salient CRGT. He recently provided consulting services to government contractors and private equity firms as head of Antle Advisors.

With an esteemed reputation for delivering solutions ranging from peer-to-peer cybersecurity professional services for network deployment and software development for R.F. tactical management, Oceus Networks is well-positioned to lead the way in 5G platforms for both military and civilian applications. The restructuring in leadership will also support the company's efforts to attract and retain top talent that will help support critical customer missions.

"This investment has prompted a new era for Oceus Networks. It is a direct result of Oceus Networks' history of developing exceptional technology, focused leadership, and proven past performance in the defense and intelligence communities," said Antle. "This is a testament to Oceus Networks people who bring high-level strategy and thinking to the future of 5G in support of our warfighters."

In addition to supporting defense and civilian communities, Oceus Networks is an NSA Trusted Integrator for CSfC and provides end-to-end CBRS Private 4G/5G cellular networks with NSA-level security.

Oceus Networks