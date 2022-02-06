Basalt gets 400 towers through Skyway Towers acquisition

NEW YORK – Basalt Infrastructure Partners LLC ("Basalt") announced today that the third flagship Basalt fund ("Basalt III") has acquired Skyway Towers, LLC ("Skyway" or the "Company") from Tinicum L.P. and affiliated entities ("Tinicum").

Skyway is a nationwide telecommunications infrastructure developer that owns and operates multi-tenant communications towers across the United States. The Company's existing portfolio consists of over 400 high quality communications towers spanning 30 states.

"We are thrilled to work with the Skyway management team to continue the Company's current growth trajectory and best-in-class operations," stated David Greenblatt, Partner of Basalt. "We believe the Skyway platform is best positioned to support the provision of mission critical infrastructure serving national carriers, enabling wireless connectivity across the U.S."

"This transaction was consummated as part of our long-term plan and to enhance our existing solid financial structure to accelerate growth," said Scott Behuniak, President & COO of Skyway. "The Skyway team is looking forward to growing our existing portfolio for years to come."

The transaction is Basalt's first digital infrastructure investment in North America and represents the eighth investment by Basalt III. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

TD Securities (USA) LLC served as exclusive financial adviser to Basalt III and Latham & Watkins LLP served as its legal adviser.

Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor and Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. served as legal advisor to Skyway.

Basalt