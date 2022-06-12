Bark announces T-Mobile MVNO, phone for kids

ATLANTA – Bark Technologies announced a multi-year MVNO agreement with T-Mobile for T-Mobile to serve as the exclusive nationwide network for the online safety leader's newest product launch – the all-in-one Bark Phone. The MVNO agreement will provide customers with exceptional cellular coverage and data plans without upfront costs.

Touted as a game-changer for families looking to purchase a safer smartphone for their kids, the Bark Phone gives parents unprecedented oversight of their child's online experience, including GPS-powered location tracking, call blocking, contact management, and automatic monitoring for texts, many apps and social media platforms. Its native controls make it hard for kids to tamper with protective settings, providing parents with peace of mind that the rules they set stay in place.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our newest product, the Bark Phone, with cellular service powered by T-Mobile," said Brian Bason, founder and CEO of Bark Technologies. "This premier offering will give families incredible protection for their kids across the country and working with America's 5G leader sets us up for future growth."

"Bark Technologies is a leader in the digital safety space for children, and we're excited to power their new Bark Phone. Combining its award-winning monitoring, filtering and location software built into its Bark Phone with the reliable connectivity of T-Mobile's network offers the most comprehensive option on the market for parents to help keep their kids safer online," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "By choosing T-Mobile's network, Bark Technologies is primed for expansion with the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network."

The Bark Phone is a Samsung A13 that comes with Bark's award-winning parental controls built in. It's also equipped with unlimited talk and text, plus a Bark Premium subscription for the phone as well as the entire family. Phone plans start at $49/month with no contract required.

