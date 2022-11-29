Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Automated operations for 5G network slicing

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Comment (0)

In the 5G architecture, a network slice operates end-to-end across the network path – from device to cloud – to create a logical network tailored to the requirements of the service. The need to work across network domains, by definition, makes the implementation and operation of slices technically complex and, by extension, makes automation essential.

It is no surprise, then, that the new Heavy Reading 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey identifies operating complexity and cost as one of the key business challenges operators face as they seek to commercialize this technology.

(The survey is intended to help industry participants better understand the status of network slicing technology and how operators will use these capabilities to offer commercial services. To read the full survey, click here.)

Operational challenges

To dig into the issue of complexity and automation, the survey asked what operators see as the critical operational challenges in network slicing. The figure below shows respondents are split evenly between "cross-domain coordination, design and solutioning" (34%) and the "need to transform network operations" (33%). Both scores are indicative of early-stage technology. The low score for "assuring and reporting SLAs" (8%) reflects that network slicing is still in development. (Personally, I expect SLAs to rise up the list of challenges as commercial deployments ramp up.)

Operational challenges for network slicing
n=80 Source: Heavy Reading
n=80
Source: Heavy Reading

Just as interesting, or perhaps more interesting, were the demographics splits in the response. For R&D roles (16 respondents), the number that identifies "cross-domain coordination, design and solutioning" as the most challenging jumps to 67%. But among the 26 roles in network engineering and operations, the "need to transform network operations" comes first with 50%. For the 16 management roles, "organizational and people readiness" is the biggest challenge with 50%. The pattern here is well-known – when there is a tough problem that crosses organizational domains, everyone thinks their division has the hardest job!

Given these operational requirements, it is clear that service orchestration, analytics and assurance are important enablers for 5G network slicing.

Orchestration for 5G slicing

Asked when their organization would invest in an orchestration solution for network slicing, the figure below shows 40% of respondents expect this to happen "within 1 year." This perhaps gives an overly bullish picture of the overall industry timeline, but it does indicate that investment activity is underway or will start in the near term. Moreover, given the lead time to develop and deploy an orchestration system, operators need to start one to two years ahead of service launch. This survey result therefore stands as indicative of early-adopter and fast-follower investment plans.

Investment in new network and service orchestration
n=80 Source: Heavy Reading
n=80
Source: Heavy Reading

A smaller percentage believe they "will use existing 5G SA orchestration" (15%). In hindsight, this was perhaps poorly worded because, for many operators, orchestration for the 5G core is itself a major new investment. The key observation in this question, then, is that almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents believe investment will be needed in a new network and service orchestration solution over the next few years.

As Heavy Reading covers in the full report, slicing depends on a 5G core and can only be deployed in a standalone (SA) network. A 5G core is a major investment that is technically challenging to deploy, but an advanced cohort of operators in several global regions is getting closer and closer to commercial SA operation. We expect a ramp-up in 5G SA core rollouts in 2023 and believe this step will help unlock network slicing. Operators will be cautious at first, but once the gate is open, the use cases will start to flow.

To download a copy of the full 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey, click here.

— Gabriel Brown, Senior Principal Analyst – Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Amdocs.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Now is the time to take 5G indoors

Indoor 5G is the next logical step to deliver a great indoor experience and enable advanced use cases. #sponsored

New frontiers for coherent optics

As coherent optical technology evolves, it introduces new opportunities for operators but also new requirements for addressing those opportunities. Operators are eyeing 400G transport services for both internal and external applications, and pushing coherent optics at 100G data rates down to the metro edge. #sponsored

Coherent 400G and beyond: Architectures and applications

Results from Heavy Reading's 2022 Coherent Optics Survey indicate that the future of optics is not one-size-fits-all, but rather, a mix of pluggable and embedded optics across different architectures. #sponsored

5G network slicing and high volume OTT traffic

Network slicing is a new capability in 5G architecture that offers a mechanism to create and operate end-to-end logical networks tailored to the requirements of different use cases. The new Heavy Reading 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey is intended to help industry participants better understand the status of this technology.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Commercially Roll Out 5G Cross-Site Super Uplink By Huawei
The "5G + Wi-Fi + IoT" Converged Campus Network Solution Sees World-First Commercial Use at a Top-Ranked University, Setting a New Benchmark for Smart Campus Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE