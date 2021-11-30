"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T's networking chief downplays C-band delay in 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/30/2021
Comment (0)

AT&T's Jeff McElfresh said that worries over the operator's midband 5G delay have been "somewhat overblown." He added that temporary tweaks to the operator's network will not have a "major impact" on its customers.

"I have a lot of confidence we will work through this," McElfresh said Tuesday during an investor event.

McElfresh is the CEO of AT&T Communications, the division of the company in charge of selling 5G and fiber Internet connections.

McElfresh (Source: AT&T)
McElfresh
(Source: AT&T)

AT&T last week joined Verizon in agreeing to reduce the power levels of its nationwide C-band operations, and to further tweak operations that are near airports, for a period of six months, until July 6. The companies previously agreed to delay their C-band network launches for a month, until January.

At issue are concerns of federal aviation officials that 5G in newly freed C-band spectrum could affect some radio altimeters used in aircraft. AT&T and Verizon said their actions would provide officials with more time to study how 5G in C-band spectrum might affect radio altimeters.

"In the grand scheme of things, I wouldn't be overly concerned about this from an investor perspective," McElfresh argued.

AT&T spent roughly $28 billion on C-band spectrum licenses at an FCC auction earlier this year, and still plans to light up around 40MHz of that spectrum sometime next year to cover around 70 million people with 5G. C-band spectrum is considered ideal for 5G from a coverage and performance perspective.

McElfresh said that 5G in C-band spectrum might only affect "vintage" altimeters. Further, he said that only a "single digit percentage" of AT&T's customers and cell towers are near the airports where the company will power down its C-band transmissions.

Finally, McElfresh said that AT&T's overall C-band buildout plans remain on track. The company earlier this year said it will spend an additional $6 billion to $8 billion between 2022 and 2024 to deliver 5G services over its new midband C-band spectrum licenses to 100 million people in early 2023.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE