AT&T's Cricket launches 5G

ATLANTA – Cricket Wireless customers nationwide can now enjoy the 5G network. Whether they're inside their home or exploring the great outdoors, customers now have access to many benefits the 5G signal provides, including:

Quick downloads for viewing of on-demand entertainment.

Low latency so that gamers can play their favorite mobile games.

A broad range of connectivity whether they're at home or on-the-go.

Increased capacity to transmit massive amounts of data to and from connected devices.

Speaking of devices, consumers can access 5G on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G with Cricket's $60/mo. Unlimited Plan. Cricket's first 5G capable smartphone is available in Cosmic Gray today for $1,199.99 at www.cricketwireless.com.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ allows customers to enjoy 5G network access along with a suite of premium features. The multi-lens rear camera is highlighted by a 64MP lens, an increased camera resolution for more detailed images. The phone's Space Zoom technology allows for up to 30x digital zoom, and the Single Take function captures multiple videos and images with one tap of the shutter button.

After you've captured your favorite candid moments, view them on the 6.7 inch Infinity-O display, and then save them on the 128GB of available memory space. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is also powered by an octa-core processor and a 4,500 mAh all day battery.

We're not stopping there. With this great network and device you'll surely want more data. That's why Cricket is also launching its largest Simply Data Rate Plan ever— 100GB of data for $90/mo. If that isn't enough, starting today new and existing customers with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G can access 5G on all of our Simply Data plans—which offer our fastest speeds available.

