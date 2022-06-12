Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T, Verizon warn that additional price hikes are still on the table

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Top executives from both AT&T and Verizon said that they could potentially implement another round of price increases based on the trajectory of the US economy over the coming months.

However, neither committed to any additional price increases, noting that such actions are simply one option of many options.

"Do I think that there's an opportunity for us to adjust and tune our product offers and pricing in the future so that we have some ARPU [average revenue per user] accretion?" said Jeff McElfresh, the chief operating officer of AT&T, during an investor event Tuesday. "I absolutely do."

However, McElfresh described price increases as one of many levers AT&T could pull in order to right its finances. For example, he noted that the operator remains in the midst of a cost-cutting plan that could help address any inflation-related issues.

(Source: Robert K. Chin - Storefronts/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Robert K. Chin - Storefronts/Alamy Stock Photo)

A top Verizon executive offered a similar outlook.

"There might be segments that make sense to increase prices," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said Monday during an investor event. "But it also might be areas where it makes sense to be more aggressive."

Vestberg added that there are opportunities to be "surgical" with Verizon's service pricing, either with price increases or price reductions.

The trouble with forecasting

The comments are noteworthy because a number of top American business executives recently downgraded their view of the US economy. But they're not warning of a massive recession, at least not yet.

As noted by Axios, the newest Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook index recently declined 11 points year over year. However, of the 142 CEOs surveyed in November, 40% still reported plans to increase employment at their firms within the next six months.

Both AT&T and Verizon engaged in a round of service price increases this summer, as inflation began to make a significant impact in the US economy.

Specifically, AT&T kicked off the trend by increasing prices on customers subscribing to some older plans. The issue picked up steam when Verizon announced it would raise prices – via "administration" fees – on all customers by between $1.30 and $2.20 per month. T-Mobile too has increased some one-time fees.

McElfresh, of AT&T, said this week that the carrier didn't see a major backlash due to its price increases. "We navigated customers through a couple of adjustments that we made and what we learned in that process was we did it right," he said. "The churn impact from that was better than expected."

Importantly, AT&T gained a whopping 708,000 postpaid phone connections during the third quarter, after the pricing increases.

Verizon, though, has struggled to maintain momentum in the market. The company lost 189,000 wireless retail postpaid connections in its consumer business in the third quarter, with executives warning of a "churn bubble" due to the price hikes. Earlier this week, Verizon's Vestberg said he would take over the operator's consumer business from Manon Brouillette, who oversaw the business for less than a year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE