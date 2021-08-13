AT&T to require vaccinations, but Verizon and T-Mobile keep them optional

AT&T will require management employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to returning to a work location.

The company's move, reported by Reuters, dovetails with similar vaccination requirements implemented by other companies – from Ford to Google – as well as federal agencies.

Further, an AT&T representative told Reuters that the company will begin discussions with labor unions "to jointly align on a path forward for our union-represented employees." According to a recent AT&T filing, around 37% of the company's employees are represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) or other unions.

While AT&T is moving to require COVID-19 vaccinations, the company's rivals in the wireless industry are keeping it optional.

"We are highly encouraging all of our employees to get vaccinated, but we are not requiring vaccinations at this time," a T-Mobile representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "At the same time, we continue to closely monitor and follow guidance and will be ready to make adjustments to our protocols going forward."

Verizon offered similar comments.

"We remain focused on guidance issued by health experts, as of now we are recommending – not requiring – that fully vaccinated employees and customers wear masks in our work locations," a Verizon representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "This includes stores, offices, garages and whenever on site at a company or customer location. Masks will continue to be required for those not fully vaccinated and those in locations where masks are required by local law."

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are the three main nationwide wireless network operators in the US.

Representatives from other companies in the US wireless industry, including vendors Ericsson and Nokia, did not immediately respond to questions on the topic from Light Reading.

The issue has become important amid the spread of COVID-19 variants.

