Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon prep for standalone 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/10/2020
Comment (0)

All of the top 5G network operators in the US are moving toward the standalone version of 5G, and plan to launch 5G core networks to handle the upgrade.

However, some are providing much more detail about their plans than others.

Table 1: Launching standalone 5G

Operator Launch timeline Core vendors
AT&T Not disclosed Not disclosed
T-Mobile Later this year Cisco and Nokia
Verizon Moving traffic to new core in second half of 2020, full commercialization in 2021 Not disclosed

Verizon disclosed its standalone 5G launch plans in a press release this week. "By building this 5G core with cloud-native containerized architecture, we will be able to achieve new levels of operational automation, flexibility and adaptability," Bill Stone, Verizon's VP or planning, said in the release. Verizon's new launch timeline largely dovetails with the one Stone laid out early last year.

Verizon also highlighted the key benefits it sees from moving from the non-standalone version of 5G to the standalone version, and launching a dedicated standalone 5G core to do so. The company said it would be able to dynamically allocate network resources to specific customers for specific applications, an offering that falls under the promise of "network slicing" in 5G. Verizon also said it would be able to handle real-time resource management in its radio access network, advanced network analytics, and a more scalable and cost-efficient network architecture, among other benefits.

However, Verizon declined to name its core vendors. "We have several infrastructure vendors on the core side all working together for the new core, so no single specific vendor to call out in this announcement," a Verizon representative wrote in response to questions from Light Reading on the topic.

Verizon's comments on standalone 5G (5G SA) largely dovetail with T-Mobile's announcement on the topic in May. T-Mobile explained that standalone 5G "will eliminate the need for a midband LTE anchor, cutting out some of the limitations experienced today."

All of the industry's early 5G networks use the "non-standalone" version of 5G (5G NSA). That version requires a 4G LTE network to handle things like authentication. However, the "standalone" version of 5G eliminates that requirement, which ought to ease challenges such as the latency involved in handoffs from 4G to 5G and the intermodulation issues that can create signal distortion.

Standalone 5G is supported within the 3GPP's new "Release 16" batch of technologies, finalized last week.

While T-Mobile and Verizon are clearly rushing toward the benefits of standalone 5G, AT&T is far more vague about its plans.

"AT&T is currently developing and testing our next-gen core ('standalone 5G'), to enable cloud-native network function and network slicing, and we will continue investing in our network infrastructure to build out our 5G services," an operator official wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "Due to competitive sensitivities, we are not able to release the name of vendors we will use for our standalone core, nor are we able to release the names of vendors for our current core."

The three big US operators aren't the only ones moving to standalone 5G. For example, Dish Network has indicated it plans to launch a 5G core in at least one market this year – Dish cannot use the non-standalone version of 5G because it does not operate a 4G LTE network.

Finally, one noteworthy development in the 5G market is the growing number of core vendors. As noted by research and consulting firm Dell'Oro, Ericsson and Huawei command fully half of the $8 billion market for mobile cores, with Nokia, ZTE and Cisco trailing behind. But the 5G market is opening up new possibilities – including the potential of private 5G networks operated by the likes of mining or manufacturing companies – which is drawing in core vendors ranging from Oracle to HPE to Mavenir to Microsoft.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE