Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T sweetens unlimited plans with more roaming, data

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/25/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T is consistently listening to our customers and now we're including talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries for customers on our AT&T Unlimited Elite® plan at no extra cost.

We're also enhancing AT&T ActiveArmor℠ security with a simplified app, which all our unlimited customers can take advantage of, including Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID. And, we're adding mobile hotspot data on our AT&T Unlimited Starter® plan.

Travel With Ease Across Latin America. On the heels of bringing 5G roaming to more than 35 international destinations with International Day Pass, AT&T is now including Latin America roaming on our Unlimited Elite℠ plan at no extra cost. Beginning May 3, Unlimited Elite customers can get unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries – and existing Elite customers don't have to do a thing. The added benefits are automatically included in your Unlimited Elite plan.

Business Customers Traveling Internationally Are Covered, Too. Customers on AT&T Business Unlimited Elite℠ will also be able to take advantage of this great feature.

New ActiveArmor℠ Mobile Security App. On May 3, customers can also take advantage of our new enhanced mobile security app to help stop threats, like if apps or services you follow are breached. Our two existing security apps, AT&T Mobile Security and AT&T Call Protect, will be consolidated into a single app - AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security. The app integrates all the best security features of the previous apps plus some new enhancements to help control spam calls, get the inside scoop on data breaches and help protect your data from mobile threats – all via a simplified and enhanced customer experience. Plus, the mobile security app is free for all AT&T wireless customers.

In addition, customers that sign up for AT&T Unlimited Elite or Unlimited Extra℠ get the advanced mobile security features5 of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free. This includes encrypted access to their own VPN to connect securely on public wi-fi, identity monitoring, safe browsing, and Caller ID so customers know who is calling before they answer. And business customers that sign up for AT&T Business Unlimited Elite, Business Unlimited Performance, or select other business rate plans also get the advanced security features of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free.

The app is also available to other AT&T Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID customers.

More Mobile Hotspot Data. As a benefit for customers on our Unlimited Starter℠ plan, we recently added 3GBs of mobile hotspot data to their plan – all at no extra cost. So now they can connect their compatible devices when they are on the go. Existing customers don't need to do anything – the hotspot data is automatically added.

What Are People Saying? "We're consistently listening to our customers and working to provide the features and services they value most," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "With travel season picking up, security top of mind and more hotspot data needed to be productive and entertained, we're excited to make these moves to show our appreciation for our existing customers and welcome new ones."

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
April 26-27, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE