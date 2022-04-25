AT&T sweetens unlimited plans with more roaming, data

DALLAS – AT&T is consistently listening to our customers and now we're including talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries for customers on our AT&T Unlimited Elite® plan at no extra cost.

We're also enhancing AT&T ActiveArmor℠ security with a simplified app, which all our unlimited customers can take advantage of, including Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID. And, we're adding mobile hotspot data on our AT&T Unlimited Starter® plan.

Travel With Ease Across Latin America. On the heels of bringing 5G roaming to more than 35 international destinations with International Day Pass, AT&T is now including Latin America roaming on our Unlimited Elite℠ plan at no extra cost. Beginning May 3, Unlimited Elite customers can get unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 19 Latin American countries – and existing Elite customers don't have to do a thing. The added benefits are automatically included in your Unlimited Elite plan.

Business Customers Traveling Internationally Are Covered, Too. Customers on AT&T Business Unlimited Elite℠ will also be able to take advantage of this great feature.

New ActiveArmor℠ Mobile Security App. On May 3, customers can also take advantage of our new enhanced mobile security app to help stop threats, like if apps or services you follow are breached. Our two existing security apps, AT&T Mobile Security and AT&T Call Protect, will be consolidated into a single app - AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security. The app integrates all the best security features of the previous apps plus some new enhancements to help control spam calls, get the inside scoop on data breaches and help protect your data from mobile threats – all via a simplified and enhanced customer experience. Plus, the mobile security app is free for all AT&T wireless customers.

In addition, customers that sign up for AT&T Unlimited Elite or Unlimited Extra℠ get the advanced mobile security features5 of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free. This includes encrypted access to their own VPN to connect securely on public wi-fi, identity monitoring, safe browsing, and Caller ID so customers know who is calling before they answer. And business customers that sign up for AT&T Business Unlimited Elite, Business Unlimited Performance, or select other business rate plans also get the advanced security features of the AT&T ActiveArmor app for free.

The app is also available to other AT&T Business, FirstNet and AT&T PREPAID customers.

More Mobile Hotspot Data. As a benefit for customers on our Unlimited Starter℠ plan, we recently added 3GBs of mobile hotspot data to their plan – all at no extra cost. So now they can connect their compatible devices when they are on the go. Existing customers don't need to do anything – the hotspot data is automatically added.

What Are People Saying? "We're consistently listening to our customers and working to provide the features and services they value most," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. "With travel season picking up, security top of mind and more hotspot data needed to be productive and entertained, we're excited to make these moves to show our appreciation for our existing customers and welcome new ones."

