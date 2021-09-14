Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T promises to steal mobile customers from rivals

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/14/2021
Comment (0)

AT&T is in the process of shedding its content and media business in order to focus more heavily on selling fiber and 5G services. And the company's recent financial guidance indicates AT&T expects to be successful in the effort.

Speaking Tuesday at the Bank of America 2021 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference, AT&T's new CFO, Pascal Desroches, said the company has a relatively simple strategy to meet its financial objectives, particularly when it comes to its mobile business.

"It's really gaining new subscribers," he said. "And we think we can do that."

Desroches said that AT&T plans to continue to encourage its existing customers to upgrade to more expensive postpaid unlimited plans, but beyond that he said AT&T expects to gain market share from rivals Verizon and T-Mobile. He said the company would do so via a number of strategies, including targeting specific market segments (like first responders via its FirstNet offering) as well as through localized marketing promotions.

Another area for AT&T's growth: wholesale revenues. "We're going to continue to look to add wholesale relationships," Desroches said, pointing to AT&T's recent MVNO agreement with Dish Network.

"All those things collectively are allowing us to grow and to gain share," he concluded. "And we believe we can continue to gain share through great execution."

It might be time to buy AT&T

Some financial analysts believe AT&T may well be successful.

"We believe AT&T's wireless and fiber growth opportunity is not being properly recognized by the market," wrote the analysts at LightShed Partners in a recent post to investors. The firm gave AT&T's shares a "buy" rating. "AT&T has the most momentum in the wireless industry."

The analysts also raised a number of questions as to whether T-Mobile can make demonstrable progress against AT&T and Verizon throughout this year and next. That's noteworthy considering T-Mobile has loudly boasted of its lead against its rivals in building out a speedy 5G network with valuable midband spectrum – and most analysts agree that T-Mobile is the one to beat in 5G.

The LightShed analysts agreed that T-Mobile does indeed have an opportunity to pull away from the pack thanks to its 5G spectrum holdings, but that the company needs to provide more evidence that it will actually do so.

"We will remain on the sidelines until we observe traction in growth and greater clarity on its spectrum deployments and spectrum acquisitions that we think need to be done in order to extract maximum value from that spectrum," they wrote of T-Mobile.

Overall, AT&T's Desroches offered a relatively positive outlook on AT&T's business, both in mobility and wireline. "I feel really good about our ability to grow," he said.

However, Desroches acknowledged that AT&T's growth strategies could put pressure on the operator's profits. For example, the company continues to offer an aggressive free smartphone promotion. "Is this going to result in a little bit lower ARPU [average revenue per user]? Maybe, yeah," he said. "But, with that said, over time our ARPU will still be very attractive relative to others."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE