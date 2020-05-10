AT&T launches mmWave 5G in parts of downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – AT&T just introduced its 5G+ service in parts of Downtown Milwaukee. 5G+ is AT&T's name for 5G service delivered using high-band or millimeter wave spectrum, which delivers unprecedented performance, such as download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

With this deployment, consumers and businesses in Downtown Milwaukee with a capable device and qualifying plan will now have access to both of AT&T's flavors of 5G – the widely-available 5G service delivered using low-band spectrum and the more extreme performance of 5G+ in some high-traffic, targeted areas. Furthermore, customers will have the comfort of knowing that even when 5G or 5G+ is not available, they'll continue to have access to the Nation's Best and Fastest wireless network!1

"Our customers in Milwaukee are going to be blown away by their experience with AT&T 5G+ on 5G+-enabled devices," said Tom Monahan, VPGM AT&T Wisconsin. "The speeds we are seeing on our 5G+ network are impressive and will open up a wide range of opportunities and experiences for customers and businesses in Downtown Milwaukee."

New locations in Downtown Milwaukee where customers can now enjoy 5G+ speeds include:

Fiserv Forum, so you can Instagram your great seats for the game

Miller Park, so you can Tweet your video of the game-winning home run

the Deer District, so you can show your friends the night out they're missing

"While we know large gatherings are limited at the moment, we're excited for our customers to experience 5G+ speeds when events begin again in Downtown Milwaukee," said Scott VanderSanden, president of AT&T Wisconsin. "We are proud of our continued investment in Downtown Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin."

Value of AT&T 5G

AT&T 5G offers nationwide connectivity on its low-band sub-6 spectrum, so whether you're at home or on-the-go, you'll enjoy 5G coverage in more places. 2 And 5G's speed and lower latency mean fast downloads and less lag time for your on-demand entertainment and favorite mobile games.

And with the introduction of 5G+ in Downtown Milwaukee, AT&T's 5G mmWave speeds are now available in parts of 36 cities across the country. 5G+ uses wide "lanes" of spectrum to unlock unprecedented experiences in iconic destinations and key venues by delivering faster speeds and response times and greater capacity available with 5G technology. It's well suited for providing coverage in densely populated and high-traffic areas like campuses, shopping areas, hospitals and other business locations.

AT&T