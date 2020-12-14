AT&T launches mmWave 5G in Chicago

CHICAGO – What's the news? AT&T just launched its 5G+ service in parts of Downtown Chicago. 5G+ is AT&T's name for 5G service delivered using millimeter wave spectrum, which can deliver unprecedented performance, with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps., in high-traffic areas.

Why is this important? Those who live, work and play in Chicago's most iconic areas, like inside The Loop and along Magnificent Mile along with the previously announced United Center now have access to both flavors of AT&T 5G. Our 5G service, using low-band spectrum, offers the Fastest Nationwide 5G Network1 to customers on-the-go or at home, and our 5G+ delivers even faster speeds in high-traffic areas.

Who can use this? For our customers who have 5G-capable devices and qualifying plans, AT&T 5G+ will enable incredible innovation and unlock immersive experiences – especially when larger public gatherings are permitted once again. That means our customers will still be able to stream their favorite content, play online games and video chat with friends while spending time in these distinctly Chicago locations.

"What AT&T 5G+ will bring to our customers in parts of Downtown Chicago is truly impressive. The speeds we're seeing on our 5G+ network combined with the increased capacity and lowered response times will open up a wide range of new opportunities and experiences for our customers and businesses in these iconic Chicago areas."

- Tom Monahan, VPGM, AT&T Chicago

"Here in Chicago, AT&T continues to lead the charge to unlock the power of 5G for consumers and businesses, including bringing new super-fast 5G experiences to high-traffic areas. We consistently work to invest in bringing our customers the latest and best technologies and it's exciting to bring 5G+ to our customers in Chicago."

- Eileen Mitchell, President, AT&T Illinois

AT&T