Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T joins T-Mobile in removing usage caps, leaving Verizon in the spotlight

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/12/2021
Comment (0)

Verizon now appears to be the only major wireless network operator that's still capping customers' high-speed data allotments, following a move by AT&T to join T-Mobile in dropping its own usage cap.

The jostling among the three big operators likely won't affect many customers' day-to-day usage or expenses. Instead, it's broadly a reflection of operators' general desire to be viewed as the "best" wireless network provider. But the issue has taken on a greater degree of importance recently as operators expand their 5G networks and offer increasingly more competitive promotions.

No more slowdowns

T-Mobile kicked off the topic in February when it unveiled its Magenta Max data plan, the operator's most expensive unlimited plan. The plan does not include any usage-based data limits, at least for data that is consumed on its customers' phones. (T-Mobile still limits hotspot data usage.) The operator previously slowed customers' smartphone speeds after they consumed 50GB of data in a monthly billing cycle.

In its advertisements for the plan, T-Mobile has loudly boasted that it is able to offer Magenta Max due to the quality of its 5G network. "Magenta Max is just a first taste of what our network capacity allows us to do!" T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert exclaimed in a release at the time.

In its new announcement this week, AT&T said it too will remove the usage cap on its Unlimited Elite plan, its own most expensive unlimited plan. "It's now full speed ahead for Elite customers," the operator boasted. AT&T previously slowed customers' speeds after they consumed 100GB of data in a monthly billing cycle.

T-Mobile quickly issued a response: "It only took them four months to follow our lead with a Magenta Max knock-off," said T-Mobile's Jon Freier in a statement emailed to the media hours after AT&T's announcement. "Too bad AT&T customers will still have to use AT&T's network. It's like we said, a strong T-Mobile is GREAT for customers. Now, when will Verizon, Comcast, Charter decide to step up?"

Following AT&T's announcement, Verizon now appears to be the only wireless network operator slowing its customers' network speeds (Comcast and Charter offer mobile services through Verizon's network). "In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after exceeding 50 GB/mo/line," Verizon warns customers on its Get More Unlimited plan, its most expensive unlimited data plan. A Verizon representative did not immediately respond to questions from Light Reading on the topic.

3G policies in a 5G era

To be clear, few customers ever near such usage thresholds. For example, Ericsson recently reported that average monthly smartphone data usage in North American sits around 12GB per month. Moreover, customers who go over their operators' allotments aren't cut off entirely; instead, their speeds are just cut. And some operators – like Verizon – only reduce customers' speeds when network traffic is high, such as in the afternoon.

It's also worth noting that most operators still throttle or otherwise cap usage on their less expensive data plans.

Regardless, such network-management practices stem from the days of 3G, when most wireless networks strained under the data demands of the world's first smartphone users. Nowadays, wireless network operators are increasingly stepping back from onerous data-usage restrictions as they upgrade to increasingly more capable wireless network technologies. 5G, after all, is specifically designed to support vast amounts of data at a low cost.

Winds of change

But the actions by T-Mobile and AT&T aren't happening in a vacuum. First, the operators are locked in a tight battle over growth in a market that's becoming increasingly competitive. For example, AT&T has been offering a free phone promotion for months now; Verizon recently responded with a similar offer of its own. Thus, each provider is working to either gain leverage against its competitors or to remove leverage their rivals may have.

Second, AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile continue to fight each other for a leading position in the early days of 5G. All of the operators generally argue that their 5G network is the fastest, best or most reliable. And each is working to craft a marketing message that will convince regular consumers that they're in the lead in 5G.

Finally, all three operators are working to curry favor with policymakers who are increasingly taking a hard line on operators' pricing and marketing. Indeed, President Biden has said he favors a return to net neutrality guidelines. The removal of data caps is certainly in line with that disposition.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE