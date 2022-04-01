"
5G

AT&T gives 5G customers six months of GeForce NOW

1/4/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Gamers rejoice. AT&T* is joining forces with NVIDIA**to bring you one of the world's best gaming experiences. As the Exclusive 5G Technical Innovation Collaborator for GeForce NOW, AT&T 5G's fast speeds and response times can give you a smooth gaming experience on-the-go. Try it for yourself with our exclusive GeForce NOW offer.

How do I get started? Experience PC-quality gaming on your phone with AT&T's 5G network and this exclusive, limited time offer. Starting today, new and existing AT&T 5G customers on an eligible rate plan get a 6-month GeForce NOW Priority Membership on us.1 You can play nearly 100 free-to-play titles and games you already own on popular PC game stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Origin, GOG and more. You'll even see realistic, state-of-the-art graphics thanks to NVIDIA RTX technology and cutting-edge artificial intelligence features that will immerse you into virtual worlds in supported games. All you need is a 5G device with a 5G plan to start playing.2

Our Network, Your Gain. Games have A LOT going on behind the scenes. With cloud gaming, a solid network is critical to deliver an excellent experience to your screen – instantly. The last thing you want is for your content to buffer or even worse – your connection to drop. When you're on AT&T's 5G network, it provides the fast ping times, reliable streaming, and secure connections needed for gaming today and in the future.

Whether you want to game at home or on the go, the AT&T network offers low lag and fast speeds for responsive gaming with AT&T Fiber and AT&T 5G. And things will only get better with our 5G investment. Speeds and performance will continue to improve with AT&T's C-Band deployment, helping to enable our network to perform at its best for gamers of any level. And as part of our collaboration with NVIDIA, we'll explore new ways to deliver performance that will revolutionize gaming.

What are people saying? "NVIDIA is the latest leader that has tapped AT&T 5G to turn cloud gaming up a notch because we supply the power, speed and responsiveness you need when mobile," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager, partnerships and 5G ecosystem development, AT&T. "These collaborations give us the insight and expertise to deliver gaming at its best as we optimize our network today and for what's to come in the future. Cloud gaming is just the beginning of the gaming evolution and our network will be ready for the changes that are on the horizon."

"Pairing NVIDIA GeForce NOW with AT&T 5G delivers ultra-responsive cloud gaming backed by a fast, reliable network," said Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce NOW at NVIDIA. "We are thrilled to work with AT&T to optimize cloud gaming over 5G, and to deliver an exclusive deal that brings high-performance cloud gaming to iPhone and Android users."

AT&T Communications

