AT&T expands DSS, reaches 160M people with lowband 5G

DALLAS – AT&T's 5G network is now live for consumers in 28 additional markets across the country and covers more than 160 million people. With today's launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 355 markets in the U.S.
In parts of some markets, AT&T has enabled dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology which allows carriers to share the same channel between both 4G and 5G users simultaneously, based on demand, creating a seamless experience for customers. Through DSS, AT&T can deploy 5G faster and more efficiently to help more customers take advantage of 5G technology, sooner. This technology helps create an intelligent and robust network for customers.
The latest 5G markets available this week include:
Arkansas
1. Ouachita County
Florida
1. Melbourne
2. Miami
3. Orlando
4. West Palm Beach
Hawaii
1. Maui County
Idaho
1. Idaho County
Illinois
1. Alton-Granite City
Michigan
1. Jackson
Missouri
1. Columbia
Minnesota
1. Chippewa County
North Dakota/Minnesota
1. Fargo-Moorhead
Oregon
1. Eugene-Springfield
Pennsylvania
1. Crawford County
Puerto Rico
1. Aguadilla
2. Aibonito Municipality
3. Arecibo
4. Mayaguez
5. Ponce
6. Rincon Municipality
7. San Juan
Tennessee
1. Lake County
Texas
1. Austin
2. Dallas
3. Navarro County
4. Victoria
5. Wilson County
Utah
1. Salt Lake City
Additionally, we offer access to our 5G+ network, enabling super-fast speeds and responsive connections in parts of 35 cities.