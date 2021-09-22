AT&T enlists YouTube star to help sell 5G

DALLAS – AT&T and top-tier streamer and content creator Tim "TimTheTatman" Betar are entering a strategic agreement collaborating on content, events and innovation to showcase AT&T's 5G capabilities.

Why does it matter? Since entering gaming and esports in 2018, AT&T has built powerful connections with some of the most influential organizations and content creators in the industry. Now, AT&T and TimTheTatman will show the power of 5G technology in fun and relatable ways to his core gaming audience.

What can we expect from this collaboration?

The collaboration comes to life next week when AT&T and TimTheTatman embark on the AT&T 5G Roadshow – a first of its kind 5G showcase for the streaming world. Kicking off on Sept. 28 at 1:30 p.m. EST on Tim's channels, Tim will take his livestreams on the road to three iconic locations across the country – all thanks to the power of AT&T 5G.Viewers can tune into TimTheTatman's YouTube channel today at around 1:00 p.m. ET to find out where he's headed first and follow him on Instagram and Twitter to learn more.

What are people saying?

"To work with a brand like AT&T who is literally powering the gaming community with its technology is such an incredible opportunity and a collaboration that just made sense," said TimTheTatman. "I'm beyond excited to share what fun things we've cooked up together with the power of AT&T 5G on our side."

"Gaming has never been a one-way relationship. And with AT&T 5G at our fingertips, fans, streamers, broadcasters, teams and organizations can share more content than ever before and power the way fans watch and participate in the activities they love," said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing at AT&T. "We are beyond excited to join the TatmanArmy and team up with Tim – an incredible force in the gaming world – to bring exciting and immersive 5G activations to his 14 plus million fans."

AT&T