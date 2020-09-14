AT&T, Docomo to enable 5G roaming

DALLAS – AT&T customers will be the first U.S. mobile customers to have the ability to access 5G in Japan through our international roaming agreement with NTT DOCOMO, Inc. and by using a 5G roam-capable device – the first of which will become available on the AT&T network this week.

The agreement delivers on AT&T's commitment to keeping its customers connected and providing them with access to 5G – at home and around the globe – as capable devices become available.

AT&T customers on a wireless plan that includes access to 5G in the U.S. will be able to access 5G in Japan through NTT DOCOMO, Inc., when they use a 5G roam-capable device, like the motorola one 5G, which will be available to AT&T customers starting this Friday.

AT&T has historically been a leader in global roaming. So, while the company continues innovating to enable customers with compatible devices to access 5G internationally, those with LTE devices can still expect the same great roaming coverage they're used to while traveling.

AT&T Communications