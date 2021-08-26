Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

AT&T, Cisco team for 5G IoT

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/26/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T and Cisco have introduced 5G network capabilities to boost performance for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the US.

The AT&T 5G network is now ready to deliver lower latency and faster speeds for enterprise customer IoT deployments using 5G certified devices.

AT&T and Cisco currently manage millions of connected devices spanning manufacturing, utilities, transportation, public sector, retail, and healthcare industries as well as public safety on FirstNet®, built with AT&T, through AT&T's 4G LTE and low-power IoT cellular networks.

AT&T Control Center powered by Cisco gives businesses near real-time visibility of all the IoT devices on their network and helps mitigate security risks, identifies anomalies in data usage and optimizes traffic classification reporting.

Adding the capabilities of AT&T's nationwide sub-6GHz 5G network enables enterprises such as manufacturing, automotive and entertainment to begin to take advantage of the higher bandwidth and lower latency currently available to more than 251 million people across the country. For example:

  • Owners of 5G-capable connected vehicles will be able to experience faster speeds for downloading, streaming, and sharing music, video, software updates navigation and mapping while on-the-go.
  • Mobile Personal Emergency Response Device providers and users can have an improved sense of independence and security with faster response times provided via 5G.
  • Manufacturers can take advantage of 5G's-low latency speeds to use camera technology to monitor and identify product defects in near real time on the assembly line to reduce waste.

That's just the beginning.

Adding 5G opens the door to massive IoT connectivity that will create opportunities to transform retail, make autonomous vehicles and smart factories a reality, and revolutionize healthcare.

"5G will empower businesses across all industries to digitize faster and reshape business models," said Masum Mir, Vice President and General Manager, Cable, Mobility and IoT, Cisco. "Together with AT&T we are marking a milestone for AT&T Control Center customers to harness the power of 5G to connect industrial and business-critical devices for ultimate IoT visibility."

"Working with Cisco, we continue to help businesses deploy IoT devices and applications faster and more securely and get more value out of devices they use," said William Stovall, Vice President, Mobility, IoT and 5G, AT&T. "This is an important first step toward the IoT massive connectivity that will eventually create opportunities for enterprises to realize the full potential of IoT."

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE