AT&T, Cisco team for 5G IoT

DALLAS – AT&T and Cisco have introduced 5G network capabilities to boost performance for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across the US.

The AT&T 5G network is now ready to deliver lower latency and faster speeds for enterprise customer IoT deployments using 5G certified devices.

AT&T and Cisco currently manage millions of connected devices spanning manufacturing, utilities, transportation, public sector, retail, and healthcare industries as well as public safety on FirstNet®, built with AT&T, through AT&T's 4G LTE and low-power IoT cellular networks.

AT&T Control Center powered by Cisco gives businesses near real-time visibility of all the IoT devices on their network and helps mitigate security risks, identifies anomalies in data usage and optimizes traffic classification reporting.

Adding the capabilities of AT&T's nationwide sub-6GHz 5G network enables enterprises such as manufacturing, automotive and entertainment to begin to take advantage of the higher bandwidth and lower latency currently available to more than 251 million people across the country. For example:

Owners of 5G-capable connected vehicles will be able to experience faster speeds for downloading, streaming, and sharing music, video, software updates navigation and mapping while on-the-go.

Mobile Personal Emergency Response Device providers and users can have an improved sense of independence and security with faster response times provided via 5G.

Manufacturers can take advantage of 5G's-low latency speeds to use camera technology to monitor and identify product defects in near real time on the assembly line to reduce waste.

That's just the beginning.

Adding 5G opens the door to massive IoT connectivity that will create opportunities to transform retail, make autonomous vehicles and smart factories a reality, and revolutionize healthcare.

"5G will empower businesses across all industries to digitize faster and reshape business models," said Masum Mir, Vice President and General Manager, Cable, Mobility and IoT, Cisco. "Together with AT&T we are marking a milestone for AT&T Control Center customers to harness the power of 5G to connect industrial and business-critical devices for ultimate IoT visibility."

"Working with Cisco, we continue to help businesses deploy IoT devices and applications faster and more securely and get more value out of devices they use," said William Stovall, Vice President, Mobility, IoT and 5G, AT&T. "This is an important first step toward the IoT massive connectivity that will eventually create opportunities for enterprises to realize the full potential of IoT."

