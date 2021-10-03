AT&T begins selling 5G fixed wireless to business customers

DALLAS – What's new? AT&T* is adding fixed 5G wireless solutions to the first nationwide business-focused broadband network, which combines our AT&T Wireless Broadband and our leading business fiber network, now enhanced this week with the addition of new fixed 5G wireless solutions.

Our leading business fiber network already connects more than 2.5M business customer locations with fixed and wireless solutions nationwide, delivering speeds 20 times faster than cable[1]. And now we're adding more 5G power to AT&T Wireless Broadband. Beginning in April, we're offering new fixed wireless router options from Sierra Wireless and Cradlepoint to give businesses better access to all the benefits of 5G – and the flexibility to choose the right speeds and quality of service options for their business.

Why is this important? AT&T Wireless Broadband with 5G is helping businesses boost their performance with a variety of router choices. Businesses can use it as a primary connection, a secondary connection to enhance reliability, to set up a temporary work site, or even to deliver highly secure connectivity needs for work-from-home employees independent of their home broadband connection. And AT&T Wireless Broadband has no overage charges. This fixed wireless solution is an essential ingredient we laid out more than two years ago in our pathway to 5G for businesses. Our new 5G routers, combined with the AT&T Wireless Broadband plans, give businesses the right options that make sense for how they use the service.

"It is now almost a full year since the global pandemic accelerated remote work adoption by almost a decade – and throughout the rapid evolution of related business needs, AT&T has been there to enable continued success," said Mo Katibeh, Chief Product and Platform Officer, AT&T Business. "And today, we're excited to build on the first, true nationwide business-focused broadband network with fixed wireless 5G connectivity. It's the ideal solution for businesses to continue to innovate, serve their customers and enable employees to efficiently and effectively work – even when they can't walk down the hall to someone else's office."

What are others saying?

"We work in construction sites across the country, designing and building the electrical systems for new buildings, and we need to be agile for fast-moving construction projects," says Joe Meadors, Vice President of Information Services for Gaylor Electric. "While working in our trailers at these construction sites across the country, quick service turn up, reliability and flexibility, without overage costs, are hugely important. The lower latency and higher bandwidth that will come with AT&T Wireless Broadband using 5G will be perfect for keeping us connected on the job sites."

Louis Malooley, Owner and General Manager of AlphaGraphics in Atlanta uses AT&T Business Fiber to keep his printing and marketing business connected. With equivalent Fiber speeds for downloads and uploads, he can reliably process huge documents and presentations that need immediate attention. With AT&T [email protected], he can keep employees connected and productive while on the go with voice, fax, text messaging, and audio and video conferencing cloud -based services. "You guys are reliable. The service just works," he said.

"At The Washington Post, we value being forward-looking especially when it comes to new ways to think about news gathering, production and immersive storytelling. As our staff works outside of the office, even in remote areas, it's critical that we have fast and reliable technology tools, such as wireless connectivity and 5G capabilities, to keep our teams connected and to ensure our readers can be quickly informed," said Shailesh Prakash, Chief Information Officer at The Washington Post.

"AT&T is very strong in the global enterprise mobility services market, offering professional services, mobile platforms, devices, and managed applications, with single billing and point of care, to provide business transformation," says Kathryn Weldon, Research Director at GlobalData. "AT&T continues its investment in the breadth, densification and technical capabilities in mobile security, device management, and end-to-end gigabit connectivity options for businesses looking to transform to match today's environment. In 2020, AT&T announced a collaboration with Cradlepoint, to bring end-to-end gigabit LTE and 5G wireless WAN solutions to enterprise and public safety customers; and alliances with Nokia and Ericsson to build private cellular networks solutions over CBRS. AT&T's enterprise mobility management portfolio leverages the best platforms available, alongside professional services to manage and secure devices."

Why choose "enterprise-grade" solutions? AT&T has always been focused on delivering enterprise-grade solutions. Businesses of all sizes turn to us because we're mission-tested and compete on a global scale.

Dating back to March 2020, AT&T quickly saw large-scale work-from-home policies become commonplace. Enterprise-grade solutions were quickly needed for everyone working from home, and broadband connectivity was essential. And the right data plans were critical for our customers. (Hint: Shared, pooled rate plans are desired for thousands of businesses across every vertical industry. Just ask them.)

We've continued delivering enterprise-grade solutions to solve real business CIO and CTO challenges – collaboration tools for employees, managing networks that balance performance and privacy, and protecting its users, devices, data, and applications. This is why AT&T has been a leader supporting all shapes and sizes of businesses to help them with their unique needs.

Enterprise-grade work-from-everywhere collaboration: All of us are accessing different video and voice platforms throughout the day. Businesses everywhere must ensure they have the right software-based collaboration tools to meet their needs. This is why we deliver recognized industry leading enterprise-grade options – for well over a decade blending the wired and wireless worlds to ensure businesses never miss a call. And we don't limit you to only mobile solutions. AT&T creates the seamless ability for your business to be on, across all devices – mobile, desk phones, tablets, personal computers – in the office, or on the go.

Enterprise-grade security: From small businesses to global enterprises, everyone needs unified protection against security threats for office, home office and roaming users. Businesses must protect their employees against these threats, while also restricting access to unauthorized content. We provide remote workforce security solutions, including AT&T's Global Security Gateway, to protect work-from-home capabilities.

Enterprise-grade customer experience: To help ensure seamless employee remote capabilities, businesses of all sizes have turned to us to help navigate the shift to work from home. In fact, from mid-March through May 2020 when the pandemic quickly dispersed the workforce to work from home, we quickly delivered over 16,000 business-critical requests for our customers. Businesses turn to us because we're mission-tested, compete on a global scale and provide trusted advice to develop the right path aligning to their needs. And, of course, because most businesses don't close on the weekends, we don't either in our 24x7 customer support. Surprisingly, some of our competitors don't do this … that's an odd "customer-first approach."

AT&T