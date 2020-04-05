Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

As Nokia bolsters 5G spend, other R&D is suffering

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 5/4/2020
Comment (0)

A 5G radio plan "excluding China" sounds about as sensible as a sportswear business that excludes athletes. The country dominates the global market for existing 4G infrastructure and is expected to erect about half a million 5G basestations this year alone.

But that phrase littered Nokia's first-quarter earnings report after the Finnish vendor was spurned by China's operators in recent 5G tenders. On the upside, it can focus on other 5G markets with less exacting requirements. "Excluding China," Nokia claims, it has already won 5G deals where it did not previously supply 4G products – a tricky feat for any vendor. Its 5G R&D investments have grown, it says.

Overall R&D spending has not, however. Indeed, that figure has been falling since 2017, and the decline on the networks side continued in the first quarter of 2020. Last year, Nokia spent about €500 million ($545 million) less on R&D than it did in either 2016 or 2017. That means its annual investments have dropped a tenth over this period.

R&D spending ($M)
(Source: companies)
(Source: companies)

Along with most other equipment vendors, Nokia does not break out details of spending on particular technologies. But investments outside the 5G business have evidently been squeezed from two directions – the increase in 5G spending, and the overall budget cuts.

This squeeze has received little attention from an industry currently fixated on 5G. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, equipment vendors had been counting on this hyped technology for a sales boost in 2020. The mobile radio market also attracts attention because it is so much bigger than other equipment sectors. Last year, mobile access products accounted for about 64% of all network sales at Nokia, and for about half of total company revenues. Lose its way in 5G, and the consequences could be devastating.

The risk is that spending cuts upset Nokia's competitiveness in other areas. Those include several of the product divisions it acquired with its takeover of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016, such as fixed access, IP routing and optical networks. IP routing had an especially weak first quarter, with sales down 11% year-on-year, although Nokia blamed this unfavourable comparison on its unusually strong performance in early 2019. Supply chain constraints linked to COVID-19 were largely responsible for the 2% drop in optical equipment sales, it said.

Certainly, there is no evidence that Nokia is slashing R&D investments in IP routing or optical, where its reputation is solid. Obvious targets for cutbacks would include older mobile and fixed-line technologies, such as 3G and DSL. Yet this still implies an overall decline in some broad categories.

Of the different product groups, Nokia has an abundance. No other company apart from China's Huawei ticks as many boxes in the catalogue of telecom and enterprise network goodies. But Huawei's R&D investments dwarf Nokia's. Last year, the Chinese company spent about $18.6 billion on R&D, using today's exchange rate. Nokia managed just $4.8 billion. Even accounting for Huawei's massive devices business and other interests, the Finnish vendor looks thinly spread by comparison.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In its defense, Nokia has probably realized some efficiencies through its takeover of Alcatel-Lucent. In 2015, the year before the deal happened, combined R&D spending at Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent came to about €4.5 billion ($4.9 billion), just €100 million ($109 million) more than Nokia's budget last year. More recently, it attributes R&D savings at its fast-growing software business to investment in a common software platform, allowing it to phase out other systems.

But it remains the only one of the "big five" (Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE) whose R&D investments have markedly declined in the last couple of years, even though it spent a higher percentage of revenues than any of its rivals. Ericsson, its main non-Chinese competitor, also looks more focused. With a budget of roughly $3.9 billion last year, the Swedish firm invested about $900 million less in R&D than Nokia did. But Ericsson has sold off TV assets and concentrates almost entirely on mobile technology these days.

R&D spending as percentage of sales
(Source: companies)
(Source: companies)

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri has fiercely denied talk of R&D constraints. "We have a better mix of low-cost countries after looking at where talent is available," he told Light Reading during an interview in June 2019. "It has helped to not have everything in Finland but use Poland, Greece and other parts of Europe."

Even so, other suppliers would seem to have the same opportunity, and the Chinese vendors have a huge talent pool on which they can draw. "There are so many people in China to hire," said Earl Lum, an analyst with EJL Wireless Research, during a recent conversation with Light Reading. "It doesn't matter that everyone you are hiring isn't an Einstein. One of them will be." Last year, Huawei had 96,000 employees in R&D, up from 80,000 in 2018. ZTE's R&D function included 28,300 employees, an increase of about 2,300 on the 2018 figure.

Table 1: Annual costs at Nokia (€M)

2017 2018 2019
Cost of sales 14,008 14,117 14,989
Research and development expenses 4,916 4,620 4,411
Sales, general and admin expenses 3,615 3,463 3,101
Other 592 422 329
Total 23,131 22,622 22,830
Source: Nokia.

While Nokia does not break out employee numbers by division, its overall workforce shrank by about 5,000 employees in 2019 as the company made cost savings a priority. Its investments in 5G have already forced it to lower its target for annual cuts to €500 million ($545 million), from an original figure of €700 million ($763 million), between 2018 and 2020. Nokia insists its revised plan is on track, with overall costs down about €200 million last year, to roughly €22.8 billion ($24.9 billion). Yet profitability has been elusive.

All that puts Nokia in a difficult position. Boosting R&D investments could threaten profits, aggravating investors already upset that margin targets have repeatedly been lowered. But further cuts will expand the gap between Nokia and Huawei, which insists it will spend about $20 billion on R&D this year. No wonder Nokia's strategy is the subject of so much speculation.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Brits lead the world on 5G mast burning

Telecom vandalism spurred by coronavirus fears just hasn't taken off in other parts of the world.

As Ericsson advances, Nokia's 5G business may be finished in China

Where does China's recent award of major 5G contracts leave the Nordic equipment makers?

Those pestiferous men and their 5G machines

Stay away from 5G masts, inject yourself with Dettol and douse your cornflakes in pure alcohol. The COVID-19 madness spreads.

AT&T's Stankey creates another stink as 3K more jobs vanish

Employees at one of the world's biggest operators are in for an especially hard time during COVID-19, but at least the bosses will be fine.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE